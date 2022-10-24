Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion

Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion
Fashion StreamMelbourne Cup Carnival
2022 MCC Fashion: Myer Fashions on the Field

With Melbourne Cup around the corner, here’s all information regarding the 2022 Myer Fashions on the Field.

Myer Fashions on the Field returns this year for the 2022 Melbourne Cup. For the first time, all Australians, New Zealanders, women, and men can participate digitally in the competition with the hopes of taking home the Best Dressed or the Best Suited Awards. Additionally, all attendees will be able to enter in-person at Flemington across all the race days of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

But before you dress up in your extravagant attire, take in all the fashion tips from the Network 10 Melbourne Cup expert team and, watch Tim Kano and Tayla Damir give crucial pointers on how to take the perfect pic on your front lawn for the competition.

To ensure you don’t miss out on any fashion-action this upcoming week, check out the 2022 Myer Fashions on the Field Schedule, where you can find times for all the fashion events in the Penfolds Victoria Derby Day, Lexus Melbourne Cup Day and Kennedy Oaks Day. And don’t forget, you can also live stream all events on the Myer Fashions on the Field LIVE Stream on 10 play.

Watch all the Action and Fashion of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, LIVE and free on 10 Play

