Lexus Melbourne Cup: Field Of 24

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day to watch the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Barrier Draw, where competitors receive their final positions in 'the race that stops a nation'.

This is where history is made, as the field of 24 is confirmed.

A lot is riding on where a horse jumps from and tactics from different positions play a big part.

Punters of the Melbourne Cup are influenced by history and statistics, and one of the most regarded stats is that of a horse's starting gate at the barrier.

Horse's that get a lucky number here are often considered front-runners to take out the $8,000,000 race.

With over one kilometer from the barriers to the first turn, there is time for jockeys to find a suitable position but starting in an outside alley means more work is required to get into the race.

