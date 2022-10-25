Melbourne Cup Carnival Barrier Draw

Lexus Melbourne Cup: Field Of 24

The 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Field of 24 and history of each gate number

Switch on 10 Play directly after the broadcast of Penfolds Victoria Derby Day to watch the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Barrier Draw, where competitors receive their final positions in 'the race that stops a nation'.

This is where history is made, as the field of 24 is confirmed. Stream commences 1815 AEDT, Saturday 30 October on 10 Play and will also be available to watch at your leisure On Demand.

A lot is riding on where a horse jumps from and tactics from different positions play a big part.

Punters of the Melbourne Cup are influenced by history and statistics, and one of the most regarded stats is that of a horse's starting gate at the barrier.

Horse's that get a lucky number here are often considered front-runners to take out the $8,000,000 race.

With over one kilometer from the barriers to the first turn, there is time for jockeys to find a suitable position but starting in an outside alley means more work is required to get into the race.

View The 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Field Of 24

Here is good news for those searching for the elusive winner of this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup...
LIVE and free on 10 Play
Lexus Melbourne Cup Barrier Statistics

Some gates seem to have all the luck