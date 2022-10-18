Switch on 10 Play directly after the broadcast of Penfolds Victoria Derby Day to watch the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Barrier Draw, where competitors receive their final positions in 'the race that stops a nation'.

This is where history is made, as the field of 24 is confirmed.

Stream commences 1815 AEDT, Saturday 30 October on 10 Play and will also be available to watch at your leisure On Demand.

A lot is riding on where a horse jumps from and tactics from different positions play a big part, find out statistics on barrier numbers and more with our Expert Tips On Picking A winner

The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, LIVE and free on 10 and 10 Play