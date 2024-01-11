Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Meet The Fockers
Movies
Air Date: Thu 11 Jan 2024
Domestic disaster looms for Greg Focker as hidden secrets are exposed when his straight-laced, tightly-wound ex-CIA father-in-law meets Greg's wildly unconventional, touchy-feely mother and father.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2004
About the Show
|Domestic disaster looms for Greg Focker as hidden secrets are exposed when his straight-laced, tightly-wound ex-CIA father-in-law meets Greg's wildly unconventional, touchy-feely mother and father.