Mean Machine
Air Date: Tue 3 Jan 2023Expires: in 8 days
When soccer star Danny Meehan lands in jail for fixing a match, the warden tries to force the athlete to train his guards' semi-professional soccer team but he ends up training the prisoners instead.
2001
About the Movie
Ex-England soccer captain Danny Meehan is sent to prison after a brawl with the police. In prison, he leads a group of inmates in a match against the warden and other officials.