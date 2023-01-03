Mean Machine

Mean Machine
M | Movies

Air Date: Tue 3 Jan 2023

When soccer star Danny Meehan lands in jail for fixing a match, the warden tries to force the athlete to train his guards' semi-professional soccer team but he ends up training the prisoners instead.

2001

About the Movie

Ex-England soccer captain Danny Meehan is sent to prison after a brawl with the police. In prison, he leads a group of inmates in a match against the warden and other officials.