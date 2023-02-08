Sign in to watch this video
Mazes and Monsters
Movies
Air Date: Wed 1 Feb 2023Expires: in 2 months
Robbie and his college buddies are all obsessed with roleplaying game 'Mazes and Monsters'. However, the games take a strange turn when Robbie begins experiencing visions after they play a session at a mystical local landmark.
1982
About the Movie
Bound together by a desire to play "Mazes and Monsters," Robbie and his three college classmates decide to move the board game into the local legendary cavern.