We can all achieve far more than we think. So many of us are only limited by our own self belief. "Maxing Out" proves that, with a purpose greater than yourself and the right people around you, you can do almost anything. Watch as we take 3 unlikely heroes on a journey of pain, suffering, joy and ultimate triumph in this raw and compelling story as they take on one of the most grueling one day events in the world “Challenge Roth” long distance triathlon. A 3.8k swim 180km Bike followed by a 42.2 km marathon all to be completed within a 15 hr time limit.