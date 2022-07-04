Thirteen year old Matt is from New York. He lived there with his British father, Harry; his American mom, Meg; and his pet, Marlon; a Dwarf Tasmanian Devil. Matt loves nothing more than having an adventure, so being a Hatter Hero is kind of suited to him. Capturing all the movie villains that escaped through the projector and into the Multiverse is a big deal. The safety of the people in the Multiverse is at stake and so is the freedom of his Grandpa, but Matt doesn't let this get him down.