Articles
Relive all the action from the Matildas vs France on 10 Play
Catch up with all the action from the CommBank Matildas' match against France
Watch the CommBank Matildas vs France live and free on 10 Play
Watch the Matildas vs France on Friday, 14 July live and free on 10 Play from 1830 AEST
CommBank Matildas return to Perth on the path to Paris 2024
The CommBank Matildas will commence their qualification for the Paris 2024™ Olympic Games in Perth this October
Relive all the action from the Matildas on 10 Play
Catch up with all the action from the CommBank Matildas' matches against Scotland and England
Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 Play
Catch all of the action from the Matildas upcoming matches in April live and free on 10 Play
Watch the CommBank Matildas vs Scotland live and free on 10 Play
Watch the Matildas vs Scotland this Friday night live and free on 10 Play from 2140 AEST
CommBank Matildas to open April FIFA Window with Scotland showdown
Australia will commence the April FIFA Women’s International Window against Scotland on Friday, 7 April at Cherry Red Records Stadium (London) – the home of AFC Wimbledon.
CommBank Matildas to face France in Melbourne 'Send Off Match'
Football Australia today announced that the CommBank Matildas will host world number five, France, in a ‘Send Off Match’ at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, 14 July 2023.