Matildas

Matildas vs Brazil Match 2: Post-Match Analysis
NC | Sport

What did the 10 Sport team think of the second pulsating clash?

Latest
Extras
2021/22 FixturesArticles
More

Latest

Highlights

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Interviews and Features

image-placeholder10 mins

Matildas

Behind the Matildas: Matildas vs Brazil

image-placeholder9 mins

Matildas

Behind the Matildas: Ireland vs Matildas

image-placeholder2 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Angela Beard Post-Match Interview

image-placeholder1 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Clare Wheeler Post-Match Interview

image-placeholder59 secs

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Mary Fowler Post-Match Interview

image-placeholder1 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Charlotte Grant Post-Match Interview

image-placeholder3 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Tony Gustavsson Post-Match Interview

image-placeholder22 mins

Football - S2021 Ep. 3

Matildas: Countdown To India 2022 Ep.1 - The 10 Football team preview Australia's International against Ireland in Dublin as the Matildas kick off their preparations for January's Asian Cup in India.

image-placeholder3 mins

Matildas

Matildas: Alanna Kennedy Feature

image-placeholder2 mins

Matildas

Matildas: Behind The Matildas Part 1

Articles

image-placeholder

Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas go head to head against South Africa this Saturday night – live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play.

image-placeholder

Sport in October

We approach what may be our biggest month yet across 10 Play with the start of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s season plus the CommBank Matildas and Australian MotoGP are set to hit our screens.

image-placeholder

Women in Sport on 10 play

September is shaping up to be a blockbuster month of women’s sport on 10 play with the CommBank Matildas and WOW – Women of Wrestling headlining proceedings.

image-placeholder

Matildas to host historic clash with South Africa in London

The CommBank Matildas will host the recently crowned Women’s African Cup of Nations champions, South Africa, in London on Saturday, 8 October 2022.

image-placeholder

Sport in September

The Socceroos and CommBank Matildas take centre stage across 10 and 10 play with four matches across an action-packed September.

image-placeholder

Melbourne to Host November Blockbuster as CommBank Matildas Welcome Olympic Silver Medallists Sweden

Australia and Sweden will continue their strong rivalry in November when the CommBank Matildas host the reigning Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallists at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Saturday, 12 November 2022

image-placeholder

Matildas On Show

International Friendlies Against European Heavyweights

image-placeholder

CommBank Matildas Fixtures

Fans can watch CommBank Matildas matches LIVE and free on 10 Play

image-placeholder

Matildas: Wheeler ready to push on after Asian Cup Opener

Match Day 1 in Group B saw the Commonwealth Bank Matildas settled comfortably at the head of the table after defeating Indonesia in their opening match.

image-placeholder

Matildas 2021: The Year That Was

The continued lockdowns and the threat of COVID-19 in Australia throughout 2021 meant our nation's leading ladies, the Matildas, were made to wait until July this year to get their year off and running.

Galleries

2021