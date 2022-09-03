Matildas

Matildas vs Canada
Sport

Air Date: Sat 3 Sep 2022

Women's International Friendly as the Matildas take on Canada live from Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane

image-placeholder

Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas go head to head against South Africa this Saturday night – live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play.

Sport in October

Sport in October

We approach what may be our biggest month yet across 10 Play with the start of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s season plus the CommBank Matildas and Australian MotoGP are set to hit our screens.

Women in Sport on 10 play

Women in Sport on 10 play

September is shaping up to be a blockbuster month of women’s sport on 10 play with the CommBank Matildas and WOW – Women of Wrestling headlining proceedings.

image-placeholder

Matildas to host historic clash with South Africa in London

The CommBank Matildas will host the recently crowned Women’s African Cup of Nations champions, South Africa, in London on Saturday, 8 October 2022.

Sport in September

Sport in September

The Socceroos and CommBank Matildas take centre stage across 10 and 10 play with four matches across an action-packed September.

image-placeholder

Melbourne to Host November Blockbuster as CommBank Matildas Welcome Olympic Silver Medallists Sweden

Australia and Sweden will continue their strong rivalry in November when the CommBank Matildas host the reigning Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallists at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Saturday, 12 November 2022

Matildas On Show

Matildas On Show

International Friendlies Against European Heavyweights

image-placeholder

Relive all the action from Portugal vs Matildas

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the CommBank Matildas’ clash against Portugal

image-placeholder

Williams: "I wouldn't have dreamt that I would have come this far"

CommBank Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams looks ahead to her side's upcoming matches against Spain and Portugal

image-placeholder

Gielnik embracing one door closing and another opening

Emily Gielnik on the challenge ahead for the Matildas

image-placeholder10 mins

Matildas

Behind the Matildas: Matildas vs Brazil

image-placeholder9 mins

Matildas

Behind the Matildas: Ireland vs Matildas

image-placeholder2 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Angela Beard Post-Match Interview

image-placeholder1 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Clare Wheeler Post-Match Interview

image-placeholder59 secs

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Mary Fowler Post-Match Interview

image-placeholder1 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Charlotte Grant Post-Match Interview

image-placeholder3 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Tony Gustavsson Post-Match Interview

image-placeholder22 mins

Football - S2021 Ep. 3

Matildas: Countdown To India 2022 Ep.1 - The 10 Football team preview Australia's International against Ireland in Dublin as the Matildas kick off their preparations for January's Asian Cup in India.

image-placeholder3 mins

Matildas

Matildas: Alanna Kennedy Feature

image-placeholder2 mins

Matildas

Matildas: Behind The Matildas Part 1

2022