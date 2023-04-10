Watch the CommBank Matildas vs Scotland live and free on 10 Play

The CommBank Matildas next match takes them to London as they prepare to host Scotland at Cherry Records Stadium.

You can catch all the action from the CommBank Matildas vs Scotland match this Friday night live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play. Broadcast will begin at 2140, with the action set to get underway from 2215 AEST.

Date Time (AEST) Event Round Location Watch 6 Apr 2230-2300 Matildas Magazine Show - - Watch Now 7 Apr 2140-2445, kick off 2215 Matildas vs Scotland Friendly Cherry Red Records Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match 12 Apr 0430-0700, kick off 0445 England vs Matildas Friendly Brentford Community Stadium Watch live and free on 10, 10 Play and Paramount+

