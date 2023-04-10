Watch the CommBank Matildas vs Scotland live and free on 10 Play

The CommBank Matildas next match takes them to London as they prepare to host Scotland at Cherry Records Stadium.
You can catch all the action from the CommBank Matildas vs Scotland match this Friday night live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play. Broadcast will begin at 2140, with the action set to get underway from 2215 AEST.
Watch: Matildas vs Scotland Preview Show
2023 CommBank Matildas Fixtures
|Date
|Time (AEST)
|Event
|Round
|Location
|Watch
|6 Apr
|2230-2300
|Matildas Magazine Show
|-
|-
|Watch Now
|7 Apr
|2140-2445, kick off 2215
|Matildas vs Scotland
|Friendly
|Cherry Red Records Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|12 Apr
|0430-0700, kick off 0445
|England vs Matildas
|Friendly
|Brentford Community Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10, 10 Play and Paramount+
