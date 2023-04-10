Matildas

LatestExtras2023 FixturesCup of Nations
More
Back

Watch the CommBank Matildas vs Scotland live and free on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas vs Scotland live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Matildas vs Scotland this Friday night live and free on 10 Play from 2140 AEST

The CommBank Matildas next match takes them to London as they prepare to host Scotland at Cherry Records Stadium.

You can catch all the action from the CommBank Matildas vs Scotland match this Friday night live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play. Broadcast will begin at 2140, with the action set to get underway from 2215 AEST.

Watch: Matildas vs Scotland Preview Show

2023 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

 Date Time  (AEST)  Event  Round  Location Watch
6 Apr 2230-2300 Matildas Magazine Show - - Watch Now
7 Apr 2140-2445, kick off 2215 Matildas vs Scotland Friendly Cherry Red Records Stadium HighlightsMini MatchFull Match
12 Apr 0430-0700, kick off 0445 England vs Matildas Friendly Brentford Community Stadium Watch live and free on 10, 10 Play and Paramount+

CommBank Matildas fixtures LIVE and free on 10 Play.

CommBank Matildas to open April FIFA Window with Scotland showdown

Sport in April on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 Play

Catch all of the action from the Matildas upcoming matches in April live and free on 10 Play
CommBank Matildas to open April FIFA Window with Scotland showdown

CommBank Matildas to open April FIFA Window with Scotland showdown

Australia will commence the April FIFA Women’s International Window against Scotland on Friday, 7 April at Cherry Red Records Stadium (London) – the home of AFC Wimbledon.
CommBank Matildas to face France in Melbourne 'Send Off Match'

CommBank Matildas to face France in Melbourne 'Send Off Match'

Football Australia today announced that the CommBank Matildas will host world number five, France, in a ‘Send Off Match’ at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, 14 July 2023.
Australia's iconic national teams to face England in London

Australia's iconic national teams to face England in London

Football Australia today announced a unique international double, with both the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos to play matches against England in London this year.
CommBank Matildas 25-player squad called up for 2023 Cup of Nations

CommBank Matildas 25-player squad called up for 2023 Cup of Nations

A 25-player CommBank Matildas squad has been named to contest the 2023 Cup of Nations to be hosted across New South Wales later this month.