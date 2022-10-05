Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play

Next up on the CommBank Matildas’ schedule is a meeting with reigning African Cup of Nations champions, South Africa. This fixture will be made all the more special given that it will be the Matildas first meeting with South Africa.

South Africa or as they are affectionally known as ‘Banyana Banyana’ have enjoyed a rapid rise in recent years. They may now be the best in Africa however it took them until 2012 to qualify for their first major tournament.

Watch: Matildas vs South Africa Preview Show

Matildas need a win

It is fast approaching six months since the Matildas tasted victory. That’s a considerable amount of time for a side as strong as they are. Since that win over New Zealand in Canberra they have suffered four straight defeats at the hands of Spain and Portugal while Canada most recently did the double over them.

These next run of fixtures against South Africa, Denmark, Sweden and Thailand will most likely determine Tony Gustavsson’s future as Matildas coach. Denmark and Sweden may prove to be difficult tests however anything less than a win against the Bafana Bafana and Thailand (in November) could prove to be the tipping point for the Swede in charge.

There will be a key absentee for at least the next 6-9 months with Kyah Simon unfortunately tearing her ACL while playing for Tottenham in England’s Continental Cup over the weekend.

Following on from that fixture against South Africa is a visit to Viborg as they face off against Scandinavian heavyweights, Denmark.

It has been close to 18 months since the pair last faced off, with Denmark victorious in that occasion thanks to the odd goal in five.

Date Time (AEDT) Event Comp Location Watch 8 Oct 2210-2500, kick off 2230 Matildas vs. South Africa Friendly Kingsmeadow, London Watch live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play 12 Oct 0250-0515, kick off 0300 Denmark vs. Matildas Friendly Viborg Stadium, Denmark Watch on Paramount+* 12 Nov 1400-1700, kick off 1445 Matildas vs. Sweden Friendly AAMI Park, Melbourne Watch live and free on 10 and 10 Play 15 Nov 1900-2200, kick off 1930 Matildas vs. Thailand Friendly Central Coast Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play

