The Matildas' Chloe Logarzo and Jenna McCormick on their return to training camp.

The Commonwealth Bank Matildas have assembled in Dublin, Ireland as they look ahead to the task of the Republic of Ireland on 22 September 2021 at Tallaght Stadium.

For defender Jenna McCormick, the training camp marks a return to the national team after an 18 month absence.

“A lot can happen in 18 months,” said McCormick. “I feel like I have ridden the rollercoaster of football; the highs, the lows and everything in between.”

“It has been challenging. It has been good, it has been bad, it has been the entire spectrum of football emotions. Fast forward to now, it’s a different story. I am really happy where I am in Denmark and just back to loving my football.”

At the other end of the spectrum, midfielder Chloe Logarzo returns to the camp following a short break at the conclusion of the team’s intense Tokyo campaign. Recently earning her 50th cap for Australia, Logarzo is currently playing her club football in the United States with Kansas City.

“My time in KC has been really good. It’s really nice to be back in the US [as] it’s quite comfortable for me,” she said.

“It’s definitely where I want to be for my personal self. I think it’s definitely what makes me grow as a player, on and off the field.”

Coverage of the Commonwealth Bank Matildas taking on the Republic of Ireland match will commence at 3.30am AEST on Wednesday, 22 September 2021, live and free on 10 and simulcast on 10 Play. Kick-off is at 4am AEST.

Commonwealth Bank Matildas 25-player Squad | September 2021 | Training Camp & International Friendly

Name Position Club Caps (Goals) Junior Club / Member Fed Mackenzie Arnold Goalkeeper West Ham United 26 (0) Burleigh / Football QLD Angela Beard Defender Fortuna Hjørring 0 (0) Bethania Rams / Football QLD Ellie Carpenter Defender Lyon 50 (1) Cowra and District / Football NSW Steph Catley Defender Arsenal WFC 91 (3) East Bentleigh, SE Cougars / Football Victoria Emma Checker Defender Selfos / Melbourne City 7 (0) Cumberland United Women’s FC / Football SA Kyra Cooney-Cross Midfielder Melbourne Victory 9 (0) Football Victoria Mary Fowler Forward Montpellier 15 (2) Leichhardt Emily Gielnik Forward Aston Villa 48 (11) Redlands United / Football QLD Charlotte Grant Defender FC Rosengård 0 (0) Cumberland United Women’s FC / Football SA Amy Harrison Midfielder PSV Eindhoven 13 (0) St Marys Eaglevale / Football NSW Winonah Heatley Defender Växjö 0 (0) Mossman and Cairns / Football QLD Alanna Kennedy Defender Manchester City 98 (8) Campbelltown Cobras / Football NSW Sam Kerr Forward Chelsea 99 (48) Western Knights / Football West Chloe Logarzo Midfielder Kansas City 53 (8) Carlingford Redbacks / Football NSW Jenna McCormick Defender AGF Fodbold 4 (0) Blue Lake / Football SA Teagan Micah Goalkeeper FC Rosengård 7 (0) Brisbane Blue, Brisbane Central / Football QLD Courtney Nevin Defender Unattached 3 (0) Oakville Ravens / Football NSW Clare Polkinghorne Defender Vittsjö GIK 135 (11) Wynnum Wolves, Capalaba / Football QLD Jamilla Rankin Defender Brisbane Roar 0 (0) Eureka FC / Northern NSW Hayley Raso Forward Manchester City 56 (6) Banora Point / Football QLD Kyah Simon Forward Tottenham Hotspur 101 (26) Quakers Hill, Hills Brumbies / Football NSW Remy Siemsen Forward Sydney FC 0 (0) Manly United / Football NSW Emily van Egmond Midfielder Unattached 108 (23) Dudley-Redhead / Northern NSW Football Lydia Williams Goalkeeper Arsenal 91 (0) Tuggeranong, Woden Valley / Capital Football Tameka Yallop Midfielder West Ham United 96 (11) Mudgeeraba / Football Queensland

Match Details

Republic of Ireland v Commonwealth Bank Matildas Wednesday, 22 September 2021 Venue: Tallaght Stadium, Dublin Kick Off: 4:00am (AEST) Broadcast: Live and free on 10 and simulcast on 10 Play. Pre-game coverage from 3.30am AEST.

Please note that all dates & times listed are AEST. Kick-off in Rep. of Ireland is on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 at 7:00pm local time.