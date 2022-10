The CommBank Matildas' latest match saw them face off against Portugal in the coastal town of Estoril on Wednesday morning (AEST).

This was their second match in three days after playing against Spain in the heat of Huelva.

Watch all the action to see how the Matildas performed against Portugal.

Watch full replay from the Portugal vs CommBank Matildas match

Watch mini match from the Portugal vs CommBank Matildas match

Watch highlights from the Portugal vs CommBank Matildas match

CommBank Matildas Fixtures