Preview: CommBank Matildas AFC Olympic Qualifiers

The CommBank Matildas will return to action in late October for the first time since that drama filled run that captured the nation's attention.

They will commence their AFC Olympic Qualifiers in a round-robin style format against the Philippines, Iran and Chinese Taipei in Perth.

This will mark the beginning of their qualification for the Paris 2024™ Olympic Games.

Matildas AFC Olympic Qualifiers Preview Show

The Matildas' matches against Iran and Chinese Taipei will take place at HBF Park but the decision was taken to change their encounter against the Philippines to Optus Stadium to meet the rising demand with an expected 50,000 turnout.

CommBank Matildas return to Perth on the path to Paris 2024

CommBank Matildas Fixtures

All of the CommBank Matildas' matches will be broadcast live and free on Network 10 and Paramount+ with the remaining matches available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

All the action will get underway on Thursday, 26 October!

Watch the Matildas' Asian Olympic Qualifiers live and free on 10 and 10 Play