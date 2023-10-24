Matildas

LatestExtras2023 FixturesArticles
More
Back

Preview: CommBank Matildas AFC Olympic Qualifiers

Preview: CommBank Matildas AFC Olympic Qualifiers

Watch the CommBank Matildas AFC Olympic Qualifiers live and free on 10 and 10 Play

The CommBank Matildas will return to action in late October for the first time since that drama filled run that captured the nation's attention.

They will commence their AFC Olympic Qualifiers in a round-robin style format against the Philippines, Iran and Chinese Taipei in Perth.

This will mark the beginning of their qualification for the Paris 2024™ Olympic Games.

Matildas AFC Olympic Qualifiers Preview Show

The Matildas' matches against Iran and Chinese Taipei will take place at HBF Park but the decision was taken to change their encounter against the Philippines to Optus Stadium to meet the rising demand with an expected 50,000 turnout.

CommBank Matildas return to Perth on the path to Paris 2024

CommBank Matildas Fixtures

All of the CommBank Matildas' matches will be broadcast live and free on Network 10 and Paramount+ with the remaining matches available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

All the action will get underway on Thursday, 26 October!

Watch the Matildas' Asian Olympic Qualifiers live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Relive all the action from the Matildas Olympic Qualifiers on 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Relive all the action from the Matildas Olympic Qualifiers on 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Relive all the action from the Matildas Olympic Qualifiers on 10 Play

Relive all the action from the Matildas Olympic Qualifiers on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the CommBank Matildas' AFC Olympic Qualifiers
Matildas squad named for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Matildas squad named for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament

The Matildas final squad has been named for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers to take place later this month in Perth
Revisit all the best Matildas Moments

Revisit all the best Matildas Moments

Catch up with all the best moments from the Matildas prior to their eye-catching displays on the world stage
Relive all the action from the Matildas vs France on 10 Play

Relive all the action from the Matildas vs France on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the CommBank Matildas' match against France
Watch the CommBank Matildas vs France live and free on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas vs France live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Matildas vs France on Friday, 14 July live and free on 10 Play from 1830 AEST