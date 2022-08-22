Melbourne to Host November Blockbuster as CommBank Matildas Welcome Olympic Silver Medallists Sweden

November’s Saturday afternoon blockbuster clash will be the first time the CommBank Matildas have played in Melbourne since March 2019 when they beat Argentina 3 – 0 in a Cup of Nations Tournament, at AAMI Park.

This will also be the first time the CommBank Matildas and Sweden have met since a classic Olympic Women’s Football semi-final in Yokohama, Japan. It will also be the first time Blågult will set foot on Australian shores in almost 20 years with the last meeting at the AWSA Australian Cup on 1 February 2008 in Canberra.

The Seven Consulting International Series in November is part of the lead up preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023TM, where the CommBank Matildas will utilise six FIFA International windows for the strongest possible preparation for the tournament which commences on 20 July 2023.

Football Australia CEO, James Johnson, said: “When it comes to women’s football, Australia and Sweden have a strong history, connection, and mutual respect. We are delighted to welcome another of the world’s best teams to Australia as the CommBank Matildas continue to attract and play high quality opposition in the lead up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023TM.”

“The battles between our two nations over the last 18 months have been close and exciting. With world class names on both teams, and many of our own CommBank Matildas currently playing their club football in Sweden, it is a fitting fixture to mark the CommBank Matildas’ return to Melbourne and the iconic AAMI Park.”

“As a host city and stadium for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™, it is a fantastic opportunity for Victorians to get a taste of what they can expect from the tournament next year and Sweden to experience the warmth and hospitality of Melbourne.”

“We are appreciative of the continued partnership and collaboration of the Victorian Government for significantly investing in women’s football from the grassroots, through to high performance, including the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™, the world-class and much anticipated Home of the Matildas currently under construction at La Trobe University, Bundoora, and now the national team level with this highly anticipated fixture."

“As part of our bold and ambitious Legacy ‘23 plan, Victoria is leading the way in ensuring that there will be an everlasting legacy for the sport and women’s football well beyond the tournament has been successfully held on our shores next year,” Johnson concluded.

A nation with a storied history in the women’s game, Sweden are also current reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup bronze medallists. The world number three ranked nation has recently come off a semi-final appearance at the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 in England and qualification for next year’s global showpiece for the ninth time.

Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos said: “We’re delivering another blockbuster international match to Victorian football fans, giving them the chance to cheer on the Matildas as they rocket toward a win in next year’s World Cup.”

“Upgrades to AMMI Park will ensure the iconic stadium remains a world-class facility, delivering a better experience for fans and players ahead of hosting six games for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023TM,” Minister Dimopoulos concluded.

The Victorian Government is also investing more than $25 million, further enhancing AAMI Park so players and fans can relish their FIFA Women’s World Cup™ experience next year, with AAMI Park confirmed to host six matches.

The works will deliver a range of upgrades to the existing stadium sports lights, video screens, improvements to player, corporate, spectator and broadcast facilities and enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity.

MATCH DETAILS:

CommBank Matildas v Sweden

Date: Saturday, 12 November 2022

Venue: AAMI Park

Kick-Off: 2:45pm AEDT

