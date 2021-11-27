Matildas face off against USA at Stadium Australia

This highly anticipated encounter has been two decades in the making with the USA last playing on Australian soil in 2001.

Both sides experimented with their starting line-ups for Saturday’s afternoon clash with Matildas’ debutant, 17-year-old Jessika Nash starting in the heart of defence alongside fellow youngster Courtney Nevin.

The young centre back pairing were on the back foot almost instantly from kick off with the visitors breaking the deadlock via Ashley Hatch’s close-range finish just 24 seconds in.

Hatch made the most of a misdirected header from Nash that fell kindly into her path as she placed the ball past Micah in goal.

The inexperienced Matildas’ backline was once again under fire soon after when Rose Lavelle dispossessed Nevin before her shot flashed wide – much to the relief of Nevin and her teammates.

After a challenging start, it was now the Matildas time to work their way back into the match. A pinpoint cross from the Matildas’ latest centurion, Tameka Yallop, halfway in the USA’s box picked out Kyah Simon whose header sailed just wide.

The end-to-end action did not end there with the visitors now conjuring up another well-worked opportunity to double their lead through Emily Sonnett who was unable to get a definitive touch from Lynn Williams’ cross that whistled dangerously across the Matildas’ goal.

The latest scare was enough to kick the Matildas’ into gear as they gained the upper hand for the remainder of the first half. Simon once again at the centre of the action as she skied her strike from only metres out after Caitlin Foord’s cut back from the byline found the Tottenham striker in space.

It was now time for the USA to soak up their opponents’ pressure with both Sam Kerr and Foord considering themselves unlucky not to draw level before the break after Casey Murphy pulled off two spectacular saves in the final minute of the first half.

Any chances of Tony Gustavsson’s side drawing level were quickly put to bed after the restart with the visitors quick out of the blocks – like how they began the clash.

They soon found themselves two to the good courtesy of Lavelle whose strike slipped past Micah following a determined run by Margaret Purce who teed up a lurking Lavelle on 49 minutes.

Fast forward 10 minutes and it was Australia’s star forward Kerr who produced the Matildas’ best chance of the second half when she rose highest to head Charlotte Grant’s delightful ball into the box.

However, Murphy was up to the challenge as she managed to keep hold of the threatening header.

The hosts’ continued efforts to break their opponent’s resolve then suffered a further setback as US captain Lindsey Horan converted her penalty after she was brought down by Ellie Carpenter.

The remaining 20 minutes or so saw the Americans continuing to test the Matildas’ defence but it proved fruitless as the home side kept the score line at 3-0.

Gustavsson’s side may have been hoping for better but the record crowd of 36,000 plus would have been a positive as they head north to Newcastle for their second meeting on Tuesday night.

