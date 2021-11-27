Matildas

LatestExtras2021/22 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Matildas face off against USA at Stadium Australia

Matildas face off against USA at Stadium Australia

The first of the Matildas’ two match series against the United States took place in front of a record attendance at Stadium Australia on Saturday afternoon

This highly anticipated encounter has been two decades in the making with the USA last playing on Australian soil in 2001.

Both sides experimented with their starting line-ups for Saturday’s afternoon clash with Matildas’ debutant, 17-year-old Jessika Nash starting in the heart of defence alongside fellow youngster Courtney Nevin.

The young centre back pairing were on the back foot almost instantly from kick off with the visitors breaking the deadlock via Ashley Hatch’s close-range finish just 24 seconds in.

Hatch made the most of a misdirected header from Nash that fell kindly into her path as she placed the ball past Micah in goal.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 27: Ashley Hatch of the United States celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal during game one of the series International Friendly series between the Australia Matildas and the United States of America Women's National Team at Stadium Australia on November 27, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The inexperienced Matildas’ backline was once again under fire soon after when Rose Lavelle dispossessed Nevin before her shot flashed wide – much to the relief of Nevin and her teammates.

After a challenging start, it was now the Matildas time to work their way back into the match. A pinpoint cross from the Matildas’ latest centurion, Tameka Yallop, halfway in the USA’s box picked out Kyah Simon whose header sailed just wide.

The end-to-end action did not end there with the visitors now conjuring up another well-worked opportunity to double their lead through Emily Sonnett who was unable to get a definitive touch from Lynn Williams’ cross that whistled dangerously across the Matildas’ goal.

The latest scare was enough to kick the Matildas’ into gear as they gained the upper hand for the remainder of the first half.  Simon once again at the centre of the action as she skied her strike from only metres out after Caitlin Foord’s cut back from the byline found the Tottenham striker in space.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 27: Caitlin Foord of the Matildas is challenged by Margaret Purce of the United States during game one of the series International Friendly series between the Australia Matildas and the United States of America Women's National Team at Stadium Australia on November 27, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

It was now time for the USA to soak up their opponents’ pressure with both Sam Kerr and Foord considering themselves unlucky not to draw level before the break after Casey Murphy pulled off two spectacular saves in the final minute of the first half.

Any chances of Tony Gustavsson’s side drawing level were quickly put to bed after the restart with the visitors quick out of the blocks – like how they began the clash.

They soon found themselves two to the good courtesy of Lavelle whose strike slipped past Micah following a determined run by Margaret Purce who teed up a lurking Lavelle on 49 minutes.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 27: Rose Lavelle of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal during game one of the series International Friendly series between the Australia Matildas and the United States of America Women's National Team at Stadium Australia on November 27, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Fast forward 10 minutes and it was Australia’s star forward Kerr who produced the Matildas’ best chance of the second half when she rose highest to head Charlotte Grant’s delightful ball into the box.

However, Murphy was up to the challenge as she managed to keep hold of the threatening header.

The hosts’ continued efforts to break their opponent’s resolve then suffered a further setback as US captain Lindsey Horan converted her penalty after she was brought down by Ellie Carpenter.

The remaining 20 minutes or so saw the Americans continuing to test the Matildas’ defence but it proved fruitless as the home side kept the score line at 3-0.

Gustavsson’s side may have been hoping for better but the record crowd of 36,000 plus would have been a positive as they head north to Newcastle for their second meeting on Tuesday night.

Watch Matildas vs USA on 10 play

Check out the Matildas' upcoming fixtures

Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play

Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas go head to head against South Africa this Saturday night – live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play.
Matildas to host historic clash with South Africa in London

Matildas to host historic clash with South Africa in London

The CommBank Matildas will host the recently crowned Women’s African Cup of Nations champions, South Africa, in London on Saturday, 8 October 2022.
Melbourne to Host November Blockbuster as CommBank Matildas Welcome Olympic Silver Medallists Sweden

Melbourne to Host November Blockbuster as CommBank Matildas Welcome Olympic Silver Medallists Sweden

Australia and Sweden will continue their strong rivalry in November when the CommBank Matildas host the reigning Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallists at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Saturday, 12 November 2022
Relive all the action from Portugal vs Matildas

Relive all the action from Portugal vs Matildas

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the CommBank Matildas’ clash against Portugal
Williams: "I wouldn't have dreamt that I would have come this far"

Williams: "I wouldn't have dreamt that I would have come this far"

CommBank Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams looks ahead to her side's upcoming matches against Spain and Portugal