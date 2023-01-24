Jamaica squad locked in for the Cup of Nations

The Reggae Girlz squad features some new faces, along with 16 players that helped the side qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023 during the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship.

We take you through the side that will be travelling to Australia for the upcoming tournament.

Goalkeepers

Liya Brooks, Sydney Schneider and Rebecca Spencer

Donaldson has named three young keepers to his squad, with Schneider the only keeper that appeared at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Brooks featured during the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship for her country, starting in all five of Jamaica's games during the tournament and helping her side to a quarter-final finish.

Schneider appeared for Jamaica during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, making a memorable penalty save to deny Marta's attempt.

Lastly, Spencer is a familiar face to WSL fans, making 41 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur while she made her debut for the Reggae Girlz in 2021 after previously representing England at the youth level.

Defenders

Deneisha Blackwood, Satara Murray, Vyan Sampson, Allyson Swaby, Chantelle Swaby, Siobhan Wilson and Victoria Williams

Victoria Williams receives her first call-up for Jamaica, the defender who has previously played for England at the youth level and currently plies her trade at Brighton alongside Lydia Williams, where she captains the Seagulls side.

The Swaby sisters, Allyson and Chantelle, both featured for Jamaica during their inaugural FIFA Women's World Cup appearance, with 47 caps between them.

Murray, Sampson and Wilson only have a handful of appearances between them, with Donaldson opting to bring in some younger players to give them a chance to prove themselves before the Reggae Girlz kick off their World Cup campaign against France at Sydney Football Stadium.

Midfielders

Rachel Jones, Trudi Carter, Peyton McNamara, Havana Solaun, Drew Spence, Paige Bailey-Gayle and Tiernny Wiltshire

Carter and Spence both found the back of the net during Jamaica's qualification run, both on the scoresheet in a 4-0 win over Haiti.

Solaun has the most caps of the midfielders named to the squad, having played 14 times for her country and making history when she scored the first goal for Jamaica in their final group stage game of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, a 4-1 loss to Australia.

Forwards

Jody Brown, Atlanta Primus, Cheyna Matthews, Khadija Shaw, Kameron Simmonds, Kiki Van Zanten and Solai Washington

Jamaica's top goalscorer and captain, Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, headlines the forward contingent, named in the squad for the upcoming Cup of Nations off the back of a standout performance in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship and a strong start to the season with Manchester City.

Another player to watch out for during the Cup of Nations is Kiki Van Zanten, the forward who is currently going into her senior year at the University of Notre Dame, scored her debut goal, a matchwinner against Costa Rica to grant Jamaica a third-place finish and ensure back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup appearances.

The forward previously represented the USA at the U15 and U17 levels before making the move to Jamacia's senior national team.

Name Position Club Paige BAILEY-GAYLE Midfielder Crystal Palace Deneisha BLACKWOOD Defender GPSO 92 Issy Liya BROOKS Goalkeeper Hawaii Surf Jody BROWN Forward Florida State Trudi CARTER Midfielder Unattached Rachel JOHNS Midfielder University of North Carolina Cheyna MATTHEWS Forward Unattached Peyton MCNAMARA Midfielder Ohio State Satara MURRAY Defender Racing Louisville Atlanta PRIMUS Forward London City Lionesses Vyan SAMPSON Defender Heart of Midlothian Sydney SCHNEIDER Goalkeeper AC Sparta Prague Khadija SHAW Forward Manchester City Kameron SIMMONDS Forward University of Tennessee Havana SOLAUN Midfielder Houston Dash Drew SPENCE Midfielder Tottenham Hotspur Rebecca SPENCER Goalkeeper Tottenham Hotspur Allyson SWABY Defender Angel City FC Chantelle SWABY Defender FC Fleury 91 Kiki VAN ZANTEN Forward Notre Dame Solai WASHINGTON Forward Concorde Fire SC Victoria WILLIAMS Defender Brighton & Hove Albion Siobhan WILSON Defender Birmingham City Tiernny WILTSHIRE Midfielder Unattached

Credit: Football Australia

