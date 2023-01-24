Matildas

Jamaica squad locked in for the Cup of Nations

Jamaica's coach Lorne Donaldson has named a 24-player squad for the upcoming Cup of Nations, set to kick off in February!

The Reggae Girlz squad features some new faces, along with 16 players that helped the side qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023 during the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship.

We take you through the side that will be travelling to Australia for the upcoming tournament.

Goalkeepers

Liya Brooks, Sydney Schneider and Rebecca Spencer

Donaldson has named three young keepers to his squad, with Schneider the only keeper that appeared at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Brooks featured during the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship for her country, starting in all five of Jamaica's games during the tournament and helping her side to a quarter-final finish.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 11: Rebecca Spencer, goalkeeper of Jamaica makes a save during the match between Jamaica and Haiti as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Schneider appeared for Jamaica during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, making a memorable penalty save to deny Marta's attempt.

Lastly, Spencer is a familiar face to WSL fans, making 41 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur while she made her debut for the Reggae Girlz in 2021 after previously representing England at the youth level.

Defenders

Deneisha Blackwood, Satara Murray, Vyan Sampson, Allyson Swaby, Chantelle Swaby, Siobhan Wilson and Victoria Williams

Victoria Williams receives her first call-up for Jamaica, the defender who has previously played for England at the youth level and currently plies her trade at Brighton alongside Lydia Williams, where she captains the Seagulls side.

The Swaby sisters, Allyson and Chantelle, both featured for Jamaica during their inaugural FIFA Women's World Cup appearance, with 47 caps between them.

Jamaica's Allyson Swaby (L) and Mexico's Diana Ordonez (R) vie for the ball during their 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship football match (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

Murray, Sampson and Wilson only have a handful of appearances between them, with Donaldson opting to bring in some younger players to give them a chance to prove themselves before the Reggae Girlz kick off their World Cup campaign against France at Sydney Football Stadium.

Midfielders

Rachel Jones, Trudi Carter, Peyton McNamara, Havana Solaun, Drew Spence, Paige Bailey-Gayle and Tiernny Wiltshire

Carter and Spence both found the back of the net during Jamaica's qualification run, both on the scoresheet in a 4-0 win over Haiti.

Solaun has the most caps of the midfielders named to the squad, having played 14 times for her country and making history when she scored the first goal for Jamaica in their final group stage game of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, a 4-1 loss to Australia.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Havana Solaun (L) of Jamaica fights for the ball with Raquel Rodriguez (R) of Costa Rica during the third place match between Costa Rica and Jamaica as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Forwards

Jody Brown, Atlanta Primus, Cheyna Matthews, Khadija Shaw, Kameron Simmonds, Kiki Van Zanten and Solai Washington 

Jamaica's top goalscorer and captain, Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, headlines the forward contingent, named in the squad for the upcoming Cup of Nations off the back of a standout performance in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship and a strong start to the season with Manchester City.

Another player to watch out for during the Cup of Nations is Kiki Van Zanten, the forward who is currently going into her senior year at the University of Notre Dame, scored her debut goal, a matchwinner against Costa Rica to grant Jamaica a third-place finish and ensure back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup appearances.

Atlanta Primus in action for the Reggae Girlz (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The forward previously represented the USA at the U15 and U17 levels before making the move to Jamacia's senior national team.

Name  Position  Club
Paige BAILEY-GAYLE Midfielder Crystal Palace
Deneisha BLACKWOOD Defender GPSO 92 Issy
Liya BROOKS Goalkeeper Hawaii Surf
Jody BROWN Forward Florida State
Trudi CARTER Midfielder Unattached
Rachel JOHNS Midfielder University of North Carolina
Cheyna MATTHEWS Forward Unattached
Peyton MCNAMARA Midfielder Ohio State
Satara MURRAY Defender Racing Louisville
Atlanta PRIMUS Forward London City Lionesses
Vyan SAMPSON Defender Heart of Midlothian
Sydney SCHNEIDER Goalkeeper AC Sparta Prague
Khadija SHAW Forward Manchester City
Kameron SIMMONDS Forward University of Tennessee
Havana SOLAUN Midfielder Houston Dash
Drew SPENCE Midfielder Tottenham Hotspur
Rebecca SPENCER Goalkeeper Tottenham Hotspur
Allyson SWABY Defender Angel City FC
Chantelle SWABY Defender FC Fleury 91
Kiki VAN ZANTEN Forward Notre Dame
Solai WASHINGTON Forward Concorde Fire SC
Victoria WILLIAMS Defender Brighton & Hove Albion
Siobhan WILSON Defender Birmingham City
Tiernny WILTSHIRE Midfielder Unattached

