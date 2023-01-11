‘Cup Of Nations’ Returns Ahead Of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

Australian football fans will have a great opportunity to witness the CommBank Matildas in action ahead of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™ as one of Australia’s most popular national teams features in the ‘Cup of Nations’ on home soil in February 2023.

Football Australia, with the support of the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, will host the four-nation tournament comprising of three double-header matchdays in Gosford, Sydney, and Newcastle.

The Cup of Nations will see the CommBank Matildas joined by fellow FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™ contestants Spain and Jamaica, as well as Czechia.

The six-match tournament will kick-off at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford on Thursday, 16 February with Spain playing Jamaica followed by the CommBank Matildas against Czechia.

Three days later, the tournament will shift to Sydney as Jamaica and Czechia go head-to-head at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, followed by a blockbuster clash between the CommBank Matildas and Spain on Match Day Two on Sunday, 19 February.

Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium will play host to Match Day 3 of the Cup of Nations on Wednesday, 22 February where Czechia will take on Spain, and the CommBank Matildas will meet Jamaica in the last game of the competition.

The highest-placed nation following the completion of all three match days will be crowned the Cup of Nations champion on 22 February in Newcastle.

Football Australia Chief Executive Officer James Johnson said he is delighted with these opportunities for the Australian public to experience world-class football and cheer on the CommBank Matildas and their football heroes in the lead-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ campaign.

“In 2022 we saw the drawing power of the CommBank Matildas with matches in Townsville, Brisbane, Canberra, Sydney, Gosford and Melbourne drawing over 109,000 spectators as we took the CommBank Matildas to different parts of Australia,” said Johnson.

“Following the announcement of the “Farewell Match” in Melbourne for July 2023, it’s great to unveil the next of several match announcements in the lead-up to next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup on our home shores.”

“February’s Cup of Nations will build on the success of the first tournament held in 2019 and be one of the final opportunities for fans to see the CommBank Matildas on home soil before the commencement of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

“The Cup of Nations will continue to take football to regional areas with the Central Coast, Greater Sydney, and the Hunter presented an opportunity to farewell the CommBank Matildas ahead of July’s tournament, as well as get a taste for the international football festival that awaits in 2023.

“Three of the four sides will be aiming for success at the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, and we expect the quality of the six matches to be world-class,” he said.

CommBank Matildas Head Coach Tony Gustavsson said playing three matches against high-quality international opponents ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is part of the runway towards the major tournament.

“Spain, Czechia and Jamaica have been carefully selected for the Cup of Nations to ensure we have the right preparation heading into the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Gustavsson said.

“Not only are all three nations filled with quality, but they also provide a difference in playing style and approach with the three-match days aiming to mirror tournament group play to the best of our ability.”

“As a team, we love playing at home and the Cup of Nations will provide that opportunity to fully experience the ‘12th player’ support from Australia.”

Australia will compete in Group B at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™ alongside the Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada, while Spain will contest Group C alongside Costa Rica, Zambia, and Japan. Meanwhile, Jamaica will play in Group F alongside France, Brazil, and Group C Play-Off winner being contested in February also, while Czechia has not qualified for the tournament.

NSW Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said the Cup of Nations tournament would be a fantastic event for players, fans and the entire football community to kick off a stellar year of women's football in NSW.

"We can't wait to welcome our CommBank Matildas home to compete In Gosford, Sydney and Newcastle in front of passionate fans from around the country," Mr Franklin said.

“Securing events like the Cup of Nations attracts the world’s best players, officials and supporters to NSW, who stay in our hotels, visit our attractions and spend in our retail stores, restaurants, bars and cafes.”

"The Cup of Nations is right at home in NSW, adding to our bumper calendar of summer sports events including the United Cup (ATP & WTA tennis), the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, SailGP and the exiting return of HSBC Sydney Sevens ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches and final in July and August."

Football Australia acknowledges the considerable support of the Australian Government in supporting the high-performance pillar of our Legacy ’23 plan, designed to ensure that the CommBank Matildas are best prepared for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™ while ensuring the emergence of the next generation of CommBank Matildas.

Tickets for all matches will go on sale to Football Account holders at 12.00pm AEDT Monday, 16 January 2023, and to the General Public from 12.00pm AEDT on Tuesday, 17 January 2023. Tickets will start at $15 for Juniors and $25 for Adults with Concession starting at $20.

2023 CUP OF NATIONS – MATCH SCHEDULE

Match Day One

Date: Thursday, 16 February 2023 Venue: Industree Group Stadium, Gosford, NSW

Match One: Spain v Jamaica – 4.10pm kick-off AEDT. Broadcast on Paramount+

Match Two: CommBank Matildas v Czechia – 7.10pm kick-off AEDT. Broadcast on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+

Match Day Two

Date: Sunday, 19 February 2023 Venue: CommBank Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Match One: Jamaica v Czechia – 2.50pm AEDT. Broadcast on Paramount+

Match Two: CommBank Matildas v Spain – 6.00pm AEDT. Broadcast on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+

Match Day Three

Date: Wednesday, 22 February 2023 Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, NSW

Match One: Czechia v Spain – 3.00pm kick-off AEDT*. Broadcast on Paramount+

Match Two: CommBank Matildas v Jamaica – 7.10pm kick-off AEDT. Broadcast on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+

Check Fixtures closer to event time.

The CommBank Matildas’ three Cup of Nations matches will be broadcast live across 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+, with other matches live and exclusive to Paramount+.