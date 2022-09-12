Matildas to host historic clash with South Africa in London

It continues Australia’s strong schedule of high-quality internationals and marks the first ever scheduled international friendly between an Australian women’s national team and an African nation outside of a FIFA Women’s World Cup™ or an Olympic Games.

With London the current base of five CommBank Matildas and the FA Women’s Super League featuring another four national team players, it will be a historic “home” international fixture with the venue and ticketing details to be announced in the coming days.

Football Australia Chief Executive Officer, James Johnson, said that the fixture against South Africa was another vital pillar for the CommBank Matildas match schedule.

“We have been carefully and deliberately constructing a programme of international friendlies to ensure the team is afforded a diverse range of opponents and playing styles to build together as we continue further down the road to the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in 2023,” Johnson said.

“This will also be a unique moment to play a “home” match in London and it is a match that can highlight the global appeal of the CommBank Matildas, as well as presenting a unique opportunity for Australians abroad to watch one of the best-loved national teams in action. There are tens of thousands of Australians living in London and we’d love to see them cheering on the green and gold.”

"We would like to thank the South African Football Association for their collaboration in securing this historic international friendly.”

Since qualifying for their first major international tournament a decade ago, South Africa has steadily grown into an emerging nation and strong power of the African continent.

In July, Banyana Banyana captured their first ever Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco, while also qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™. This fixture would result in Australia having played an opponent from every FIFA confederation over the last 18 months.

CommBank Matildas Head Coach Tony Gustavsson said: “To have played a nation from every FIFA confederation, will provide the coaching staff and the players with a lot of invaluable information during our final phase of preparations.”

"South Africa are current champions of Africa and a team that is fast rising in esteem in women’s football. On the road to their first African Cup of Nations title, they demonstrated excellent qualities as a team and as individuals which should ensure an entertaining and challenging encounter.”

Australia is scheduled to play a second match in Europe on 11 October 2022 during the FIFA Women’s International Window with details to be released in the coming weeks

MATCH DETAILS:

CommBank Matildas v South Africa

Date: Saturday, 8 October 2022

Venue: London

Kick-Off: 10:30pm AEDT

