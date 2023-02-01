CommBank Matildas 25-player squad called up for 2023 Cup of Nations

The six-match tournament will kick-off at Industree Group Stadium in Gosford on Thursday, 16 February with Match Day 2 in Sydney on Sunday, 19 February before the Cup of Nations concludes on Wednesday, 22 February in Newcastle.

“The first camp of the year is always an exciting prospect following a lengthy break from the team environment, and in a FIFA Women’s World Cup™ year, it adds a little more anticipation,” CommBank Matildas’ head coach Tony Gustavsson said.

“Our Cup of Nations squad has been selected in line with our principles built in the back half of 2022 as we continue to create consistency and chemistry among the playing group. This is particularly important in a tournament that mirrors the group stage play and presents an opportunity to maximise our time together with less than 200 days until the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ kicks off.”

Keeping to the principle, 21 players from the November 2022 FIFA Women’s International window feature in the squad. Meanwhile experienced trio Emily Gielnik (forward), Tameka Yallop (midfielder) and Mackenzie Arnold (goalkeeper) return to the squad after completing their time on the sidelines due to injury.

Western Sydney Wanderers’ defender Clare Hunt earns her first call-up for the senior national team following strong performances in the Liberty A-League Women’s competition.

“We were pleased with the way the team progressed towards the end of 2022 and the matches provided many learnings for us to build on during these games later this month,” Gustavsson explained.

“We know there are some areas we need to continue evolving in and that will be the focus of our matches against three opponents that provide real variety of approach,” Gustavsson concluded.

Tickets are currently on sale via matildas.com.au/tickets starting at $15 for Juniors and $25 for Adults with Concessions starting at $20.

The CommBank Matildas three Cup of Nations matches will be broadcast live across 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+, with other matches live and exclusive to Paramount+.

COMMBANK MATILDAS SQUAD | 2023 CUP OF NATIONS

NAME POSITION CLUB CAPS (GOALS) JUNIOR CLUB / MEMBER FEDERATION Mackenzie ARNOLD Goalkeeper West Ham United FC 29 (0) Burleigh / Football Queensland Steph CATLEY Back Arsenal WFC 106 (3) East Bentleigh, SE Cougars / Football Victoria Alex CHIDIAC Midfielder Melbourne Victory on loan from Racing Louisville FC 22 (1) Croydon Kings/ Football South Australia Kyra COONEY-CROSS Midfielder Hammarby IF 22 (0) Ballarat City / Football Victoria Larissa CRUMMER Forward Brisbane Roar FC 30 (4) Peninsula Power / Football Queensland Caitlin FOORD Forward Arsenal WFC 106 (27) Warilla Wanderers / Football New South Wales Mary FOWLER Forward Manchester City FC 32 (8) Leichhardt / Football Queensland Emily GIELNIK Forward Aston Villa FC 57 (11) Redlands United / Football Queensland Katrina GORRY Midfielder Vittsjö GIK 88 (16) Mt Gravatt Hawks / Football Queensland Charlotte GRANT Back Vittsjö GIK 13 (0) Cumberland United Women’s FC / Football South Australia Clare HUNT Back Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 (0) Grenfell Junior Soccer Club / Football NSW Elise KELLOND-KNIGHT Midfielder Melbourne Victory FC 114 (2) Runaway Bay / Football Queensland Alanna KENNEDY Back Manchester City FC 108 (8) Campbelltown Cobras / Football New South Wales Sam KERR Forward Chelsea WFC 116 (61) Western Knights / Football West Aivi LUIK Back BK Hacken 41 (1) Palm Beach SC / Football Queensland Teagan MICAH Goalkeeper FC Rosengård 14 (0) Brisbane Blue, Brisbane Central / Football Queensland Courtney NEVIN Back Leicester City on loan from Hammarby IF 18 (0) Oakville Ravens / Football New South Wales Clare POLKINGHORNE Back Vittsjö GIK 151 (14) Wynnum Wolves, Capalaba / Football Queensland Hayley RASO Forward Manchester City FC 66 (9) Banora Point / Football Queensland Amy SAYER Midfielder Stanford University 6 (0) Northbridge FC / Football New South Wales Emily VAN EGMOND Midfielder San Diego Wave FC 124 (30) Dudley-Redhead / Northern NSW Football Cortnee VINE Forward Sydney FC 11 (2) Peninsula Power FC / Football Queensland Clare WHEELER Midfielder Everton WFC 11 (0) Adamstown Rosebud / Northern NSW Football Lydia WILLIAMS Goalkeeper Brighton Hove & Albion FC 102 (0) Tuggeranong, Woden Valley / Capital Football Tameka YALLOP Midfielder SK Brann 109 (12) Mudgeeraba / Football Queensland

SQUAD NOTES

The CommBank Matildas currently have several squad regulars on the sidelines due to injury including Ellie Carpenter (knee) and Kyah Simon (knee).

Defender Clare Hunt becomes the 54 th different player called up during Tony Gustavsson’s tenure with five different A-League Women’s clubs and 11 different women’s leagues represented.

different player called up during Tony Gustavsson’s tenure with five different A-League Women’s clubs and 11 different women’s leagues represented. Over the past two years, 94 different players have been called into Australia’s senior high-performance environments by CommBank Matildas’ coaching staff. The age range has been from 16 years of age to 36 years of age.

Clare Polkinghorne is just one match away from breaking the Australian football record for international appearances if the defender takes the part in any of the three Cup of Nations matches.

Polkinghorne is the CommBank Matildas second longest serving player having made her debut on 19 June 2006 against China PR. Entering her 17th year with the national team, the Queenslander has represented Australia at two Olympic Games (Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020), four FIFA Women’s World Cups (including as captain in 2015) and five AFC Women’s Asian Cups (including the historic title winning 2010 tournament).

