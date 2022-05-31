MasterChef

Matt's Exit Interview: Ep 32
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 31 May 2022

Matt reflects on his incredible highs and lows during his time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More

Video Extras

image-placeholder1 mins

Alvin's Exit Interview: Ep 55

Alvin reflects on his incredible highs and lows during his time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.

image-placeholder40 secs

Tasmania Finals Week

Don't miss MasterChef Australia finals week in beautiful Tasmania, begins on Sunday at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder7 mins

How To Make Indian Spice Blends

Sarah Todd takes you through how to make a North and South Indian spice blend.

image-placeholder6 mins

How To Shuck An Oyster

Mel demonstrates how to shuck an oyster and create a delicious vinegarette dressing.

image-placeholder2 mins

Mindy's Exit Interview: Ep 52

Mindy reflects on her incredible highs and lows during her time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.

image-placeholder2 mins

Aldo's Exit Interview: Ep 50

Aldo reflects on his incredible highs and lows during his time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.

image-placeholder6 mins

Tommy's Rice Noodles Two Ways

Try Tommy Pham's delicious rice noodles two ways.

image-placeholder40 secs

A Favourite Goes

Which favourite will go? Find out on MasterChef Australia on Sunday at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder3 mins

Montana's Quick & Easy Tuiles

Jazz up any dessert with Montana's simple tuile recipe.

image-placeholder6 mins

Aldo's Napolitana Sauce

Learn how to make Aldo's classic Italian napolitana sauce.

image-placeholder2 mins

Montana's Exit Interview: Ep 47

Montana reflects on her incredible highs and lows during her time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.

image-placeholder4 mins

Mel Makes Cheat's Tiramisu

Get your coffee fix and learn how to make a quick and delicious Cheat's Tiramisu with Mel

image-placeholder2 mins

Tommy's Exit Interview: Ep 45

Tommy reflects on his incredible highs and lows during his time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.

image-placeholder40 secs

Alvin's Drunken Chicken 2.0

Alvin Quah re-creates his well-known dish from season 2, 'Drunken Chicken'. Will the judges like it? Tune in on Sunday at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder5 mins

Andy's Smoked Bacon and Maple Jam

Learn how to make Andy's delicious smokey bacon and maple jam with less than ten ingredients!

image-placeholder3 mins

What's In Mel's Pantry?

Find out what Mel's pantry staples are and why you should have them too.

image-placeholder7 mins

How To Make Jock's Sherry Dressing

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo demonstrates how to make the perfect sherry dressing to accompany any meal!

image-placeholder1 mins

Michael's Exit Interview: Ep 40

Michael reflects on his incredible highs and lows during his time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.

image-placeholder40 secs

MasterChef's Top 10 Week

The contestants take Rick Stein around the world with some incredible dishes, but who will make it to the top 10? Watch MasterChef from Sunday at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder6 mins

How To Make Butter Basted Steak

MasterChef contestant Michael Weldon demonstrates how to make a delicious butter basted steak.

Exit Interview

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Contestant Food Tips

Judges Food Tips

Watch MasterChef From Around The World

A Minute With Mel

Get To Know The Fans & Faves

Season 14