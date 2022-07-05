MasterChef

Julie's Exit Interview: Ep 57
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 5 Jul 2022

Julie reflects on her incredible highs and lows during her time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.

Julie's Exit Interview: Ep 57

What's In Andy's Pantry?

What's In Andy's Pantry?

Andy takes you through all his must-have pantry products.

Alvin's Exit Interview: Ep 55

Alvin's Exit Interview: Ep 55

Alvin reflects on his incredible highs and lows during his time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.

Tasmania Finals Week

Tasmania Finals Week

Don't miss MasterChef Australia finals week in beautiful Tasmania, begins on Sunday at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

How To Make Indian Spice Blends

How To Make Indian Spice Blends

Sarah Todd takes you through how to make a North and South Indian spice blend.

How To Shuck An Oyster

How To Shuck An Oyster

Mel demonstrates how to shuck an oyster and create a delicious vinegarette dressing.

Mindy's Exit Interview: Ep 52

Mindy's Exit Interview: Ep 52

Mindy reflects on her incredible highs and lows during her time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.

Aldo's Exit Interview: Ep 50

Aldo's Exit Interview: Ep 50

Aldo reflects on his incredible highs and lows during his time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.

Tommy's Rice Noodles Two Ways

Tommy's Rice Noodles Two Ways

Try Tommy Pham's delicious rice noodles two ways.

A Favourite Goes

A Favourite Goes

Which favourite will go? Find out on MasterChef Australia on Sunday at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Montana's Quick & Easy Tuiles

Montana's Quick & Easy Tuiles

Jazz up any dessert with Montana's simple tuile recipe.

Aldo's Napolitana Sauce

Aldo's Napolitana Sauce

Learn how to make Aldo's classic Italian napolitana sauce.

Montana's Exit Interview: Ep 47

Montana's Exit Interview: Ep 47

Montana reflects on her incredible highs and lows during her time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.

Mel Makes Cheat's Tiramisu

Mel Makes Cheat's Tiramisu

Get your coffee fix and learn how to make a quick and delicious Cheat's Tiramisu with Mel

Tommy's Exit Interview: Ep 45

Tommy's Exit Interview: Ep 45

Tommy reflects on his incredible highs and lows during his time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.

Alvin's Drunken Chicken 2.0

Alvin's Drunken Chicken 2.0

Alvin Quah re-creates his well-known dish from season 2, 'Drunken Chicken'. Will the judges like it? Tune in on Sunday at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Andy's Smoked Bacon and Maple Jam

Andy's Smoked Bacon and Maple Jam

Learn how to make Andy's delicious smokey bacon and maple jam with less than ten ingredients!

What's In Mel's Pantry?

What's In Mel's Pantry?

Find out what Mel's pantry staples are and why you should have them too.

How To Make Jock's Sherry Dressing

How To Make Jock's Sherry Dressing

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo demonstrates how to make the perfect sherry dressing to accompany any meal!

Michael's Exit Interview: Ep 40

Michael's Exit Interview: Ep 40

Michael reflects on his incredible highs and lows during his time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.

Exit Interview

