John's Exit Interview: Ep 15

Alvin's Exit Interview: Ep 55
Alvin reflects on his incredible highs and lows during his time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.
Tasmania Finals Week
How To Make Indian Spice Blends
Sarah Todd takes you through how to make a North and South Indian spice blend.
How To Shuck An Oyster
Mel demonstrates how to shuck an oyster and create a delicious vinegarette dressing.
Mindy's Exit Interview: Ep 52
Mindy reflects on her incredible highs and lows during her time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.
Aldo's Exit Interview: Ep 50
Aldo reflects on his incredible highs and lows during his time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.
A Favourite Goes
Montana's Exit Interview: Ep 47
Montana reflects on her incredible highs and lows during her time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.
Mel Makes Cheat's Tiramisu
Get your coffee fix and learn how to make a quick and delicious Cheat's Tiramisu with Mel
Tommy's Exit Interview: Ep 45
Tommy reflects on his incredible highs and lows during his time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.
Alvin's Drunken Chicken 2.0
Alvin Quah re-creates his well-known dish from season 2, 'Drunken Chicken'.
Andy's Smoked Bacon and Maple Jam
Learn how to make Andy's delicious smokey bacon and maple jam with less than ten ingredients!
How To Make Jock's Sherry Dressing
MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo demonstrates how to make the perfect sherry dressing to accompany any meal!
Michael's Exit Interview: Ep 40
Michael reflects on his incredible highs and lows during his time on MasterChef Fans & Faves.