With Seconds To Go, Two Contestants Pull The Pin On MasterChef Challenge

In the final day of Superstar Week, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back three familiar faces, Poh Ling Yeow, Reynold Poernomo and Callum Hann.

Having each established their own successful food empires, Poh, Reynold and Callum challenged the contestants to create a dish that would seamlessly fit on one of their menus. With just 90 minutes, many of the contestants chose to take big swings in the hopes of not just impressing the judges but also the returning superstars.

For Wynona, Therese and Elise, the challenge also comes with the added benefits of their Immunity Pins. Earlier in the season, the trio won the only three pins that would be handed out all season and found out that this year the pin could be played at any point in a challenge.

In previous seasons, pins had to be played before a challenge had started. But this year, the twist meant that if the contestant wasn’t too happy with how their cook was going, they could play it at any point in the allotted time.

Cooking a chocolate parfait with a raspberry gel and a hazelnut crumb, Wynona was disappointed to see her gel come out runny.

Unhappy with how it was looking on the plate, with just 30 seconds left on the clock, she made the bold decision to use her pin and save herself in the challenge.

Hearing her make the decision at the last second, Elise began to question her dessert, a Basque cheesecake.

Unlike a regular cheesecake, the Basque cheesecake has no crust, instead develops a burnt, often cracked crust of its own while it bakes at a high heat. In usual circumstances the cheesecake is allowed to cool completely, giving it a soft, velvety centre.

Hoping the blast chiller would do the work for her, Elise sliced into the cheesecake as the time ticked down only to find the cheesecake hadn’t set completely. With barely seconds left in the challenge, she too used her pin and was sent up to the gantry to join Wynona and this week’s immunity challenger winner Pete.

Therese wasn’t going to let the opportunity to cook for idol Reynold pass her. Plating up her apple, though not as precise as she had hoped, the judges and Reynold were blown away by the effort put in and the techniques shown in putting the stunning dessert together.

Which means Therese is the only Immunity Pin-holder left in the competition. But will she need to use it? After seeing what she’s been able to whip up in such short amounts of time, we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next.

