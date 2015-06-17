If you’ve seen 60s retro cool TV show Mad Men you’d know that one of the suave leading man’s favourite tipples was a whiskey sour.

This classic cocktail, which dates back at least to the 1860s, has just three ingredients – whiskey (or whisky depending on where it’s from), lemon juice and sugar syrup. Of course, plenty of practice and a good recipe will help too.

While there’s some difference of opinion on the kind of whiskey you should use, the International Bartenders Association recommends combining 45mls of bourbon whiskey, 30ml of lemon juice and 15mls of sugar syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. A dash of egg white is not strictly speaking part of the recipe, but many add it to give the drink a layer of foam on top. Shake vigorously and, if served on the rocks, strain into an old-fashioned glass. Without ice, strain into a cocktail glass. The traditional garnish is half an orange slice and a maraschino cherry.

Pair with some retro favourites such as prawn cocktails, baked brie and these moreish Breaded Oysters. Now pull out the drinks trolley, loosen that starchy collar and thin tie like Don or put on your favourite wiggle skirt like uber-secretary Joan, and you’re ready for your very own Mad Men cocktail party.