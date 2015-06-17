MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Whiskey Sour

Whiskey Sour

What would you order Don Draper if he walked into a Manhattan bar?

If you’ve seen 60s retro cool TV show Mad Men you’d know that one of the suave leading man’s favourite tipples was a whiskey sour.

This classic cocktail, which dates back at least to the 1860s, has just three ingredients – whiskey (or whisky depending on where it’s from), lemon juice and sugar syrup. Of course, plenty of practice and a good recipe will help too.

While there’s some difference of opinion on the kind of whiskey you should use, the International Bartenders Association recommends combining 45mls of bourbon whiskey, 30ml of lemon juice and 15mls of sugar syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. A dash of egg white is not strictly speaking part of the recipe, but many add it to give the drink a layer of foam on top. Shake vigorously and, if served on the rocks, strain into an old-fashioned glass. Without ice, strain into a cocktail glass. The traditional garnish is half an orange slice and a maraschino cherry.

Pair with some retro favourites such as prawn cocktails, baked brie and these moreish Breaded Oysters. Now pull out the drinks trolley, loosen that starchy collar and thin tie like Don or put on your favourite wiggle skirt like uber-secretary Joan, and you’re ready for your very own Mad Men cocktail party.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.