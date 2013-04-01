MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Where does all the food go

Where does all the food go

Ronni Kahn from OzHarvest explains what happens to MasterChef's excess food.

Ever wondered where all the leftover food from MasterChef Australia goes? Far from being thrown in the bin, excess food not used by contestants or celebrity chefs to create their mouth-watering masterpieces is shared among countless homeless people and those in need.

Not-for-profit food charity, OzHarvest, ensures MasterChef’s excess food is put to the best use possible.

“We collect the food and within half an hour it’s straight onto the table of a food program or an organisation which has a food program, who feeds it their clients and recipients,” says Ronni Kahn, founding director of OzHarvest, explaining what happens to the leftover food from the MasterChef kitchen once the OzHarvest vans come to pick it up.

Ronni (pictured above) started OzHarvest six years ago, spurred on by all the leftover food she was seeing at functions and parties she organised while running an event production company.

“I reached a point where I wanted to make a difference and I wanted to create and build a link between leftover food and people in need,” explains Ronni.

That wasn’t as easy as it sounds, with OzHarvest working to have laws amended so the food could be distributed, which has now happened in NSW, ACT , SA and Qld. In Sydney, Wollongong, Newcastle and Canberra (OzHarvest will also kick off in Adelaide soon), the organisation works with food donors like MasterChef and some of Australia’s top restaurants to deliver excess food to various charities, who then give it to people in need.

The way OzHarvest is growing is “so exciting,” says Ronni, who was named Australia's Local Hero 2010 as part of the Australian of the Year Awards in recognition of her efforts. Ronni says the honour was great because it let so many more people know about OzHarvest and left her feeling “humbled and very proud.”

Find out more about OzHarvest at www.ozharvest.org

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.