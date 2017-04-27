Where Are They Now: Rose Adam

Just days after leaving the MasterChef kitchen in 2015, Rose Adam had set her sights on opening a family-run cafe. Six weeks later, Rose had found a space in Adelaide's Melrose Park and the doors to The Middle Store were opened.

"I still can't believe it," she says of the cafe which champions home-style Middle Eastern food. The dishes on offer are simple but rich in flavour, and the atmosphere is relaxed and friendly.

Rose's time on MasterChef season seven had a huge impact on her life and ambitions. She credits the eight consecutive Elimination Challenges she faced on the show with instilling in her the confidence and resilience she has today.

