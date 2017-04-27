MasterChef

Where Are They Now: Rose Adam

It wasn't long until Rose found her dream job...

Just days after leaving the MasterChef kitchen in 2015, Rose Adam had set her sights on opening a family-run cafe. Six weeks later, Rose had found a space in Adelaide's Melrose Park and the doors to The Middle Store were opened.

"I still can't believe it," she says of the cafe which champions home-style Middle Eastern food. The dishes on offer are simple but rich in flavour, and the atmosphere is relaxed and friendly.

Rose's time on MasterChef season seven had a huge impact on her life and ambitions. She credits the eight consecutive Elimination Challenges she faced on the show with instilling in her the confidence and resilience she has today.

Discover Rose Adam online:

facebook.com/roseadamoffical

twitter.com/RoseAdamCooks

instagram.com/rose_adam_cooks

