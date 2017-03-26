MasterChef

Where Are They Now: Justine Schofield

Everyday Gourmet's Justine Schofield talks about her big break on MasterChef

As a child, Justine always loved watching her French mum cook her native cuisine and dreamed of one day becoming a chef herself. Although she had a passion for cooking, a teenaged Justine decided to pursue a "safer" career as a sales executive.

From then on, she felt she'd left her cooking dreams behind. "I did always feel I left it too late," she explains.

But in 2009, the very first season of MasterChef Australia changed her life forever.

Since appearing on the show, Justine has forged a wildly successful culinary career. Her popular weekday cooking show Everyday Gourmet is beginning its seventh season on Channel TEN and she has two new cookbooks coming out soon, all the while running her own boutique catering company.

At the core of her cooking is "simplicity," she insists. "I want people to know how simple it is to cook good food at home everyday."

Much of her success she owes to her humble beginning on MasterChef.

"MasterChef has made cooking my career. It is possible. I'm living proof it's possible."

