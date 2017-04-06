MasterChef

Where Are They Now: Hayden Quinn

It's been a busy six years for Hayden

For Hayden, MasterChef 2011 "seems like a lifetime ago." It's been six busy years for the Northern Beaches native, who's now proud to call himself a TV chef, businessman, and author.

From travelling around Australia with fellow MasterChef alum Dan Churchill for their TV series, Surfing The Menu: Next Generation, to authoring two cookbooks, the former professional lifeguard has accomplished a lot before hitting 30 years of age. MasterChef, he says, “has opened a lot of doors," and helped him to cultivate the talent he never knew he had.

"[The show] allows you to express yourself, and express a talent through food."

Despite being thrown into the limelight for more than just his cooking talents (the keen surfer was voted 2012 Cleo Bachelor of the Year), Hayden's never forgotten his roots. Creating dishes that remind him of his home on Sydney's Northern Beaches brings him back to what is most important.

"I love travel, I love food and most importantly, I love spending time with my family and friends."

