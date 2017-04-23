Where Are They Now: Alice Zaslavsky

Known for her quirky glasses and winning smile, Alice Zaslavsky has been in a food wonderland since her MasterChef experience in 2012.

Alice, who goes by her self-styled moniker 'Alice in Frames,' has gone on to host a number children's shows including Kitchen Whiz and Crunch Time, and MC live food events. She's also published a children's cookbook, Alice's Food A-Z and worked as a food editor for the Weekly Review.

Her biggest piece of advice for future MasterChef contestants? "You don't have to win MasterChef; you just need to have a clear idea of what you want out of it."

