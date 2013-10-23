MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Urban Gardens

Urban Gardens

How to grow a little garden in the big city…

Petite patchGot enough space for a few small containers? You can grow eggplant, capsicum and chillies. Cut holes in the bottom of small pots, line with rocks and plant the seeds in potting mix.

Get insideIf you’ve got no outdoor space, just find the sunniest window (usually facing south). Here, you can grow mustard cress, radishes and short hybrid carrots. Just remember, indoor potted plants need to be fertilised more often than outdoor ones.

Herb-wiseYou don’t need much room to grow a few herbs. You can buy rosemary, basil, thyme, sage, coriander and basil plants, PLUS potting mix, PLUS pots for less than $80, but they’ll make your food taste delicious for months.

Bigger boxIf you’ve got room for a proper planter box, you can grow larger vegetables such as cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and corn. Make sure they get plenty of sunlight!

So vineVines require structural support, so use the beams of your balcony or fix a trellis to the wall in order to grow tomatoes, cucumbers and beans.

Group gardeningDo some research about whether there’s a community garden in your area. Not only can you rent a plot to fill with lovely fruit, vegetables and salad, but it’s also a perfect excuse for you to escape the city and make some foodie friends.

Stand upIf you can’t grow out, grow up! A vertical garden is a great way to fill useless outdoor space. Mount halved copper pipes on your walls and turn them into vegetable beds by filling with leaves like spinach and rocket.

Hang outHanging baskets look pretty (especially when filled with ripened strawberries!) and don’t take up any valuable space.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.