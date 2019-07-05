Top 5 Ingredients of Western Australia

With Finals Week just around the corner, the end is in sight for our remaining seven contestants. But before they can make it to the finish line, they will have to cook up a storm in one of Australia’s most beautiful states, Western Australia.

Whether you call it surf ‘n’ turf or beef ‘n’ reef, our amateur chefs will be giving this famous duo a do-over in Optus Stadium this Sunday night.

To celebrate, we’re taking a look at some of the best surf, turf and other produce this tasty state has to offer.

Seafood

Diverse marine habitats and inland waters call for tasty produce that is a must-try when visiting Western Australia. Seafood such as Geraldton rock lobster, South-West marron, Rottnest scallops and Mandurah crab are just some of many seafood options to choose from.

Get inspired with this Moreton Bay Bug recipe with Yabby and Chardonnay.

Lupin Beans

Lupin beans are small, yellow legumes that are gluten-free and high in protein. 80% of lupin beans are produced in Western Australia, making lamb chops and lupin one of the most popular home-cooked meals in the state.

Truffle

Commonly known as a “fancy mushroom”, truffles are grown in soft soil and produce well in a cool climate. They contain a rich, earthy flavour that works well with beef, potatoes or as a flavoured oil used to season or cook with. Western Australia is known as the key truffle region of Australia and produces around 80% of all Australian truffles.

Beef and Lamb

Western Australia produces some of the best lamb and beef in Australia. Whether it be cooked at home, or in some of the finest restaurants in Western Australia, red meat is a staple in this state and pairs well with almost anything.

Check out Simon's Carrots and Lamb dish or Tim’s tasty Steak and Mushrooms for some dinner inspiration.

Wine

Whether you’re sipping on it, or cooking with it, wine is undoubtedly one of the most popular drinks Western Australia has to offer. The state is full of many vineyards, but the Margaret River, Swan Districts and Blackwood Valley are some of the most popular wine districts of the state. Signature WA blends include Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Semillon and Pilsner.

Try pairing your red wine with a fillet of beef and pumpkin puree.

