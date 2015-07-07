MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Three Ways With Rosemary

Three Ways With Rosemary

Rosemary and lamb go together like Master and Chef, but you don’t need to limit use of this traditional Mediterranean herb to Sunday roasts, it’s so much more versatile than that.

Skewers

Remove the lower leaves from sprigs of rosemary and use them as skewers like Stephanie Alexander does in her recipe for Skewered Meatballs with Rosemary Flatbread, Carrot Salad and Spinach Yoghurt. Don’t restrict yourself to meat though, rosemary-skewered fish or chicken kebabs also make perfectly delicious food for sharing.

Fruit

Dessert queen Ashleigh is clearly a fan of using this pungent herb for sweet dishes. You could make her winning Whisky Sour Trifle with Apricot and Rosemary recipe or you could just do the part where she roasts the apricots with honey, whisky and rosemary, dollop on vanilla-spiked double cream and call that dessert. Try poaching other fruits like apples or peaches in a rosemary-scented liquor and you’ll get equally good results.

Blue Cheese

It’s not the most obvious match, but blue cheese and rosemary make an excellent pair. If pasta’s your thing, follow Matthew’s recipe for Blue Cheese Tortellini with Figs and Rosemary where he infuses olive oil with rosemary and uses it to dress Milawa Blue cheese-stuffed tortellini . If you feel like a cheese platter with a dramatic difference, try Reynold’s Deconstructed Cheese Platter with Honey Rosemary Ice-cream. If deconstructing cheese is all a bit much, but you still want to experience this flavour match, simply serve a creamy blue cheese like Saint Agur with rosemary-flavoured crackers. Pair with a sticky dessert wine and a comfy couch by an open fire for a cosy night in.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.