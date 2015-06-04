MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Three ways with rhubarb

Three ways with rhubarb

Love it or hate it, there’s no mistaking the refreshing tart taste and pretty rose blush of rhubarb.

Available all year round but at its sweetest in the colder months, choose bunches with firm stalks and a bright red colour.

To eat rhubarb it must be cooked. Prepare by cutting off and getting rid of the leaves (they are toxic) and the bottom of the stalks. Now you can cook it in the following ways:

1. For breakfast (or dessert!)

Dollop puréed rhubarb onto yoghurt and muesli for an excellent start to any day. To make the purée, cut a bunch of rhubarb stalks into 4cm lengths and place in an ovenproof dish with half a cup of brown sugar and a split vanilla bean. Cover with foil and bake in a 190⁰C oven for about 15 minutes or until soft. Remove the vanilla bean and blend in a food processor. Rhubarb purée also makes a fast dessert. Simply swirl through softened ice cream, drizzle over whipped and sweetened ricotta or channel your nanna and dish it up with a rich egg custard.

2. In a crumble

Whether it’s on its own or combined with other fruits, rhubarb and crumble go together like Matt and cravats. Double down on the hero ingredient by trying Rhubarb Crumble with Rhubarb Sorbet or serve the more classic Apple Rhubarb Crumble with Vanilla Bean Custard.

3. Like a chef

Feeling adventurous? Try George’s Scallop and Smoked Salmon Osso Bucco with Rhubarb Tart and Blood Orange Vinaigrette where he dramatically sits a savoury rhubarb tart on top of scallops wrapped in smoked salmon. Gary, on the other hand, makes the most of rhubarb’s pretty colour by using it to make a delicate syrup in Sheeps Milk Yogurt Mousse with Honey Toasted Muesli and Rhubarb Syrup.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.