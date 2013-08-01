Think pink

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Sparkling wines have dominated the Yarra Valley since the vines were first planted back in the 1800s. However, the Victorian region is rapidly building a profile for beautiful cool-climate rose wine! Some of the region’s iconic wineries are helping set the scene for what will inevitably become a star in the Yarra Valley’s repertoire:

Domaine Chandon

The Australian winery of French Champagne giant Moet & Chandon offers some of the country’s finest sparkling wines but they have now earmarked a specific vineyard for their rose style wine. The clone, soil type, row orientation and canopy structure of this specific vineyard contribute to a lovely, soft as well as savoury pinot noir rose.

www.domainechandon.com.au

De Bortoli Winery

This family-run company continues the tradition of sharing good wine, good food and good times with family and friends. Over the last few years the De Bortoli family has become increasingly enamored with rose, enjoying its ability to be simultaneously frivolous and serious. The result is pale, savoury, dry and textural rose’s that can be served with light summer meals.

www.debortoli.com.au

Dominique Portet

One of the newcomers in the Yarra Valley, this French influenced winery offers simple food, teamed with their estate wines and has been renowned for many years for their Fontaine Rose.

www.dominiqueportet.com

TarraWarra Estate

Marc and Eva Besen had a vision to produce Australia's finest Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, but today their son Daniel is growing the Estate's offerings with a 100% pinot noir rose. This drop is elegant in style and dry, yet succulent!

www.tarrawarra.com.au



With thanks to Tourism Victoria.