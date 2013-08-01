MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Think pink

Think pink

The rose craze is taking Victoria's wine country by storm...

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Sparkling wines have dominated the Yarra Valley since the vines were first planted back in the 1800s. However, the Victorian region is rapidly building a profile for beautiful cool-climate rose wine! Some of the region’s iconic wineries are helping set the scene for what will inevitably become a star in the Yarra Valley’s repertoire:

Domaine Chandon

The Australian winery of French Champagne giant Moet & Chandon offers some of the country’s finest sparkling wines but they have now earmarked a specific vineyard for their rose style wine. The clone, soil type, row orientation and canopy structure of this specific vineyard contribute to a lovely, soft as well as savoury pinot noir rose. 
www.domainechandon.com.au 

De Bortoli Winery

This family-run company continues the tradition of sharing good wine, good food and good times with family and friends. Over the last few years the De Bortoli family has become increasingly enamored with rose, enjoying its ability to be simultaneously frivolous and serious. The result is pale, savoury, dry and textural rose’s that can be served with light summer meals. 
www.debortoli.com.au 

Dominique Portet

One of the newcomers in the Yarra Valley, this French influenced winery offers simple food, teamed with their estate wines and has been renowned for many years for their Fontaine Rose. 
www.dominiqueportet.com 

TarraWarra Estate

Marc and Eva Besen had a vision to produce Australia's finest Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, but today their son Daniel is growing the Estate's offerings with a 100% pinot noir rose. This drop is elegant in style and dry, yet succulent!
www.tarrawarra.com.au 

With thanks to Tourism Victoria.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.