The wine chef

Coq au vinThe traditional Burgundy version of this dish consists of chicken, bacon lardons, red wine, mushrooms, onions and garlic. Variations from different regions include adding morels in Jura and replacing red wine with Riesling in Alsace.

Moules marinieresThere’s nothing more heavenly than dunking crusty bread into the liquor created by simmering mussels in dry white wine, butter, onion, herbs and cream.

TiramisuThis dessert popular in Italy is made by soaking savoiardi biscuits in coffee, then topping with a creamy custard made from mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar and sweet marsala wine. A dusting of cocoa powder finishes it off.

StroganoffTraditionally, this Russian dish was made using beef, brandy, mushrooms and sour cream, but famous cooks have created their own versions – like Maggie Beer using Cabernet and adding nutmeg.

TrifleThe first recorded trifle recipe published in 1596 asked for just thick cream flavoured with sugar, ginger and rosewater. Now, we make it by layering custard, fruit, sponge, jelly, whipped cream and either port, sweet sherry or Madeira wine.

Cheese fondueThe Swiss love to warm their cold cockles by melting gruyere and emmental cheeses with white wine, kirsch and garlic, dunking crusty cubes of bread into the bubbling fromage.

Boeuf bourguignonLegendary cook Julia Child once described bourguignon, beef braised in red wine, as "one of the most delicious beef dishes concocted by man". She wasn’t wrong!

Chicken cacciatoreCacciatore means "hunter" in Italian, and any 'hunter-style' dish usually involves tomatoes, onions, herbs, pepper and wine.

Veal marsalaAfter pan-frying veal fillets, many chefs use marsala wine to deglaze the pan, then add cream. This results in a rich and creamy meat and sauce combo that’s lovely served with steamed green beans and buttery mashed potato.

ZabaglioneThis Italian custard, similar to the one in tiramisu, is made with egg yolks, sugar, sweet wine (marsala or moscato) and is great topped with berries and biscotti.