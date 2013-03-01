MasterChef

The ultimate white wine guide

If you enjoy a drop of vino with your food, you’ll lap up our foolproof wine handbook…

ChardonnayThis green-skinned grape results in a neutral flavoured wine often infused with oak. There are a reported 400,000 acres of chardonnay planted worldwide!

MuscatThese sweet grapes are dried to make raisins or turned into wine. Muscat's sweet, floral flavours lends itself to sparkling Asti and Moscato or dessert wines like muscatel, often served with cheese or dessert.

Pinot Grigio/GrisKnown as ‘grigio’ or ‘gris’ depending on whether you’re in Italy or France, this gray-ish blue fruit results in a deep golden yellow wine with a crisp finish.

RieslingMany people think of Riesling as a sickly sweet wine with unattractive petroleum notes, but the younger varieties actually have fresh, flowery aromas.

Sauvignon BlancOften used to rinse down seafood or cheese, sauv blanc has become one of the most popular wines in the world. The name is thought to come from the French words “sauvage” (meaning “wild”) and “blanc” (meaning “white”).

SemillonThis grape probably arrived in Australia in the 19th century, but its exact origins are hard to pinpoint. It loves a sunny climate and makes a citrussy, dry wine.

VerdelhoVerdelho is usually associated with Portugal and the island of Madeira. Since 1993, any Madeira wine labelled as Verdelho must contain a minimum of 85% of the grape.

ViognierFolklore says that the Roman emperor Probus brought Viognier to the Rhone region in 281 AD. It was once common, but is now very rare, producing a floral, fruity nectar.

