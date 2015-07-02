The Masters at Home Cookbook Release

Look no further than the new cookbook, MasterChef: The Masters at Home. This unprecedented and innovative collection of recipes from 33 globally renowned chefs will inspire and delight every home cook.

Much-loved weekend treats from the likes of Italian great Massimo Bottura and Brit Jamie Oliver sit alongside Aussie Curtis Stone’s scrumptious Ricotta Pancakes and Neil Perry’s melt-in-your-mouth Slow-roasted Sirloin with Anchovy Butter, Potato Gratin and Baby Carrots. The recipes are accompanied with personal anecdotes from each chef, as well as candid snapshots from their home life – captured on an iPhone no less - provide an intimate, never-seen-before look into their world.

MasterChef: The Masters at Home is on sale now for $45 from Bloomsbury Press