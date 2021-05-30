The MasterChef Australia Judges Have Style And These Are Their Best Looks So Far

Between Mel’s iconic earring choices, Jock’s stylish suits and Andy’s noteworthy fashion sense, we’d be lying if we said we don’t look forward to seeing outfit choices on MasterChef Australia.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
Here are some of our favourites so far!
Episode 1: Mel
Looking both elegant and sophisticated in one of the biggest trends – animal print.
View this post on Instagram
Episode 2: Mel
Comfort is key in this pretty blue dress.
View this post on Instagram
Episode 5: Jock
Jock absolutely pulls off this bold, electric blue suit.
Episode 5: Andy
Tan suits are, and always will be stylish. And Andy rocks it.
Episode 6: Mel
Fluro yellow is a bold choice, but man she pulls it off!
Episode 7: Mel
Now this is the cutest jumpsuit we’ve ever seen. With gentle colours, they complement Mel perfectly.
Episode 10: Mel
Loving her little off the shoulder moment in this gorgeous shade of green!
View this post on Instagram
Episode 13: Jock
Can’t go wrong with this eye-catching blue suit.
Episode 18: Mel
Obsessed with her stunning floral vibes.
View this post on Instagram
Episode 19: Mel
Wow. Hot pink looks fierce.
View this post on Instagram
Episode 21: Andy
Andy just made Khaki our new favourite suit colour.
Episode 23: Mel
Just when we think her style can’t possibly impress us more. This happens…
View this post on Instagram