The MasterChef Australia Judges Have Style And These Are Their Best Looks So Far

Hold the spatula, we need to steal the judges’ wardrobes.

Between Mel’s iconic earring choices, Jock’s stylish suits and Andy’s noteworthy fashion sense, we’d be lying if we said we don’t look forward to seeing outfit choices on MasterChef Australia.

Here are some of our favourites so far!

Episode 1: Mel

Looking both elegant and sophisticated in one of the biggest trends – animal print.

 
Episode 2: Mel

Comfort is key in this pretty blue dress.

 
Episode 5: Jock

Jock absolutely pulls off this bold, electric blue suit.

Episode 5: Andy

Tan suits are, and always will be stylish. And Andy rocks it.

Episode 6: Mel

Fluro yellow is a bold choice, but man she pulls it off!

Episode 7: Mel

Now this is the cutest jumpsuit we’ve ever seen. With gentle colours, they complement Mel perfectly.

Episode 10: Mel

Loving her little off the shoulder moment in this gorgeous shade of green!

 
Episode 13: Jock

Can’t go wrong with this eye-catching blue suit.

Episode 18: Mel

Obsessed with her stunning floral vibes.

 
Episode 19: Mel

Wow. Hot pink looks fierce.

 
Episode 21: Andy

Andy just made Khaki our new favourite suit colour.

Episode 23: Mel

Just when we think her style can’t possibly impress us more. This happens…

 
