Summer Picnics

Apricots
Summer Suggestion: Apricot Rice Pudding
Bring 3 cups milk and 1 cup water to boil, reduce the heat and add ½ cup white rice and ¼ tbsp sugar. Simmer for 25 minutes until rice is soft, fold through apricots and blueberries and leave to chill.
Asparagus
Summer Suggestion: Japanese Parcels
Plunge asparagus spears into boiling water for 4 minutes, then into icy water to prevent from cooking further. Leave to drain, then wrap in smoked salmon and nori seaweed and serve cold.
Goat’s cheese
Summer Suggestion: Tomato and Chevre Tarts
Blind bake rounds of puff pastry until golden, then top with goat’s cheese, oregano and cherry tomatoes. Bake until gooey and golden.
Cherries
Summer Suggestion: Cherry Chutney
Mix 100g pitted cherries with 50g soft brown sugar, ½ tsp mustard seeds, ½ tsp ground allspice and 55ml red wine vinegar in a small saucepan until sugar dissolves. Bring to the boil, simmer for 20 minutes and leave to cool and thicken. Delicious with oozy brie or Christmas ham.
Hass avocadoes
Summer Suggestion: Avo Dip
Blend 1 avocado with the juice of ½ a lime, 1tbsp fresh coriander, 1 chopped chilli, ½ tsp toasted cumin seeds, salt and pepper and 5tbsp natural yogurt. Serve with toasted flatbread for dunking.
Sugar snaps
Summer Suggestion: Creamy Sugar Snap Salad
Boil 2 handfuls of sugar snaps for a few minutes until tender. Stir through 1 tin of drained brown lentils, the juice of ½ lemon, a dollop of ricotta and 1tbsp fresh parsley.
Prawns
Summer Suggestion: Sweet and Savoury Salad
Chop ½ a watermelon and 1 block of feta into chunks. Mix with 20 fresh, cooked prawns and 1 handful of rocket and drizzle over the juice of 1 lemon, 2tbsp olive oil and 2tbsp honey.
Radishes
Summer Suggestion: Radish Salsa
Mix 1 handful each of chopped radishes, tomatoes and cucumber with 1tsp fresh coriander seeds and a squeeze of lime juice. Delicious with seared steak slices in a wrap.
Mangoes
Summer Suggestion: Mango Popsicles
Blend the flesh of 3 ripe mangoes until smooth and mix with 1 cup vanilla yogurt. Pour into ice block moulds and leave to freeze for about 9 hours.
Mint
Summer Suggestion: Mint Tea
Put 2tsp green tea leaves, 2tsp raw sugar and a handful of fresh mint into a tea pot. Add boiling water, leave to stand for 5 minutes and strain. Leave to cool and serve with ice and more fresh mint leaves.
Eggplant
Summer Suggestion: Marinated Eggplant
Slice eggplant thinly and chargrill in olive oil until golden brown on each side. Place in a sterilised jar with fresh oregano, thyme, chilli and fried garlic and cover with olive oil.
Cucumber
Summer Suggestion: Cucumber Slaw
Grate 1 cucumber and 2 carrots into bowl. Add 1tbsp chopped fresh dill, 1tsp toasted fennel seeds, 1tbsp olive oil and 1tbsp natural yogurt.
Lychees
Summer Suggestion: Lychees with Ginger Sauce
Combine 3tbsp chopped ginger, 250ml sugar, 370ml water and ¼ tsp ground ginger in saucepan and boil for 10 minutes. Peel and de-stone 1 punnet of fresh lychees. Serve with a drizzle of cooled ginger sauce and vanilla yogurt.