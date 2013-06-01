Seasonal shoutout Parsnips

How to buyChoose small to medium sized parsnips and check for firm skin and no discolouration.

How to storeKeep parsnips in a cool cupboard for a few days or in an unsealed plastic bag in your fridge crisper for up to a week.

How to prepareTop and tail parsnips, peel and chop into even-sized batons. If you’re not using them immediately, submerge them in cold water.

How to cookHere are a few suggestions for your parsnips: • Drizzle with maple syrup and wholegrain mustard and bake, delicious served with roast beef. • Boil with peeled potatoes, mash and add butter, cream and a pinch of nutmeg. • Make a soup with onion, parsnip, lentils, stock, fresh ginger and curry powder.

Why to eatParsnips are jam-packed with fibre (to help reduce cholesterol and constipation), antioxidants (which have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties), vitamin C (for tissue, teeth and immunity) and potassium (to keep your heart healthy).