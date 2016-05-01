Sara's Wild Mushroom Tagliatelle

Ingredients: • Extra virgin olive oil • Salt • Pepper • 2 x Garlic cloves • 1 x small chili • 4 x sprigs of thyme • ½ cup chopped parsley • Chicken stock • 1 tbsp porcini infused butter (can be substituted with herb infused or plain butter) • 200g salted butter • 10g dried porcini • 3 large king brown mushrooms • 150g baby shemeji mushrooms • 5 swiss brown mushrooms • 5 fresh shitake mushrooms • 150g oyster mushrooms • 150g chestnut mushrooms • 2 packets of tagliatelle (see packet for serving size) • Pecorino cheese to finish

What you’ll need:• Large pot • Large nonstick pan • Strainer • Pastry brush (to clean mushrooms) • Tongs • Microplane

Method: 1. If you’re making porchini infused butter this will be need to be done ahead of time. See additional recipe.

2. To prepare your mushrooms cut them into different sizes and shapes then arrange according to cooking time.

3. Heat a generous amount of olive oil in a pan on a medium head and add your gar-lic, chilli and thyme. Begin by adding your king browns, swiss Browns and chestnut mushrooms.

4. Continue tossing until they have released their liquid and begin to caramelize.

5. To the same pan add your shitake mushrooms and when they’re almost cooked add your oyster and shemeji mushrooms. Season to taste.

6. Meanwhile salt a pot of rapidly boiling water and add your tagliatelle.

7. To your pan of mushrooms add parsley and finish with a tbsp. of porcini butter (this needs to be made prior).

8. Add a ladle of chicken stock or pasta water to your mushrooms to loosen the mix-ture and create a saucier consistency. Let this reduce slightly.

9. Add the pasta to the pan of mushrooms and toss well.

10. To finish grate a generous amount of pecorino cheese to the dish, stir well and serve in either a large bowl or individual portions.

Porchini infused butter (can be substituted with herb infused or plain butter)

1. Soak the dried porcini with as little boiling water as possible until it's re-freshed.

2. In the meantime, melt the butter in a small saucepan on a very low heat.

3. Once soaked, roughly chop the porcini and add to the butter.

4. Turn off the heat and leave to infuse for 15-20.

5. Strain the butter then return it to the stove and turn up the heat to brown it slightly.

6. Remove from the cooktop and allow to come to room temp before putting it in the fridge to set.

Serves 4.