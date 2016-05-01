MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Reynold's Not So Typical Lemon Meringue

Reynold's Not So Typical Lemon Meringue

Reynold's Recipe for his Not so typical lemon meringue

Ingredients: Brown butter crumble base•    100g Almond meal •    100g Caster Sugar •    55g Plain flour •    100g Unsalted butter •    Pinch of salt

Lemon curd•    100g Lemon juice •    65g Unsalted butter •    100g Sugar •    4 Whole eggs •    1 Sheet Gelatine bloomed (Titanium strength)

Balsamic reduction gel •    150g Reduced balsamic vinegar •    100g Water •    50g Sugar •    2g Agar

Balsamic meringue •    100g Eggwhites •    200g Caster sugar •    2Tbsp Balsamic vinegar

Lemon jam  (can be substituted with store bought marmalade) •    50g Lemon rind •    1 Lemon segmented with juice •    150g Sugar •    100g Water •    2 tsp pectin

Garnish•    Icing sugar •    Freeze dried mandarin or fresh lime zest •    Micro-mint •    Edible violas

 

What you’ll need:•     Vegetable peeler •     Stand mixer (whisk attachment/paddle attachment) •     Disposable plastic piping bags •     Metal whisks •     Rubber spatula •     Baking tray •     Baking paper •     Small-medium saucepans •     Medium-large metal mixing bowls •     Ring moulds (10cm diameter •     Hand blender •     Citrus juicer •     Microplane •     Blowtorch •     Measuring spoons

Method: 1. To make the Brown butter crumble base- preheat oven to 170C - place all the dry ingredients together into a mixing bowl - Meanwhile place butter in a saucepan and cook over medium-high heat until the butter is browned. Once butter is browned, pour into dry ingredients. - Use a whisk to combine the mixture together. - Spread mixture out flat onto a baking tray lined with baking paper and bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown. - Set aside to cool - When cool place crumble base into your ring moulds (5-6cm diameter) and lightly press down until it is about 1-1.5cm thick. Place tray into freezer until you’re ready to assemble the dessert.

2. To make the Lemon curd - Combine lemon juice & butter in a small saucepan and bring mixture to a simmer. - Meanwhile, whisk eggs and sugar together until fluffy then pour in the hot lemon juice and butter mixture while stirring. - Over a bain-marie cook the curd mix until thickened, then add in gelatine and mix until dissolved. - Transfer the mixture into a tall jug and blend with a stick blender until light then strain to ensure a smooth consistency. - Pour mixture into the ring mould with the crumble base until it is about 2.5cm-3cm thick. - Place in the freezer until set.

3. To make the Balsamic reduction gel- Dilute the reduced balsamic with water and sugar in a small saucepan, until well combined then whisk in the agar. - Cook mixture over a high heat and boil for 10 seconds. - Transfer the hot mixture into a metal bowl or tray and set aside until the jelly forms - Roughly cube the jelly and place into an upright jug. - Using a stick blender, blend until very smooth and then strain. - Place liquid gel into a squeeze bottle.

4. To make the Balsamic meringue - Combine eggwhites and sugar into a stand mixer with the whisk attachment at high speed. - Slowly pour in the balsamic vinegar and whip until a stiff peak appears. - Transfer mixture into a piping bag and place in the fridge until you are ready to as-semble your dish.

5. To make the Lemon Jam  - Finely chop lemon rind and place into a pot with all ingredients except the pectin. - Bring mixture to the boil and then add pectin - Whisk to combine - Over high heat cook mixture and stir continuously until it is thickened. - Set jam aside to cool

6. To complete your dish - To assemble the final dessert unmould the lemon meringue tart from the ring and dust generously with icing sugar - Use a blowtorch on the top until caramelised. - Place tart in the centre of the plate - Pipe balsamic meringue in small dots onto the plate and the tart - Lightly toast the meringue dots with the blowtorch. - Place 3 small teaspoons of the jam around the plate along with small dots of the balsamic gel. - Garnish with micro-mint and edible violas. - To finish off, place a few pieces of freeze dried mandarin or lime zest around the plate

Serves 12.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.