Reynold's Not So Typical Lemon Meringue

Ingredients: Brown butter crumble base• 100g Almond meal • 100g Caster Sugar • 55g Plain flour • 100g Unsalted butter • Pinch of salt

Lemon curd• 100g Lemon juice • 65g Unsalted butter • 100g Sugar • 4 Whole eggs • 1 Sheet Gelatine bloomed (Titanium strength)

Balsamic reduction gel • 150g Reduced balsamic vinegar • 100g Water • 50g Sugar • 2g Agar

Balsamic meringue • 100g Eggwhites • 200g Caster sugar • 2Tbsp Balsamic vinegar

Lemon jam (can be substituted with store bought marmalade) • 50g Lemon rind • 1 Lemon segmented with juice • 150g Sugar • 100g Water • 2 tsp pectin

Garnish• Icing sugar • Freeze dried mandarin or fresh lime zest • Micro-mint • Edible violas

What you’ll need:• Vegetable peeler • Stand mixer (whisk attachment/paddle attachment) • Disposable plastic piping bags • Metal whisks • Rubber spatula • Baking tray • Baking paper • Small-medium saucepans • Medium-large metal mixing bowls • Ring moulds (10cm diameter • Hand blender • Citrus juicer • Microplane • Blowtorch • Measuring spoons

Method: 1. To make the Brown butter crumble base- preheat oven to 170C - place all the dry ingredients together into a mixing bowl - Meanwhile place butter in a saucepan and cook over medium-high heat until the butter is browned. Once butter is browned, pour into dry ingredients. - Use a whisk to combine the mixture together. - Spread mixture out flat onto a baking tray lined with baking paper and bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown. - Set aside to cool - When cool place crumble base into your ring moulds (5-6cm diameter) and lightly press down until it is about 1-1.5cm thick. Place tray into freezer until you’re ready to assemble the dessert.

2. To make the Lemon curd - Combine lemon juice & butter in a small saucepan and bring mixture to a simmer. - Meanwhile, whisk eggs and sugar together until fluffy then pour in the hot lemon juice and butter mixture while stirring. - Over a bain-marie cook the curd mix until thickened, then add in gelatine and mix until dissolved. - Transfer the mixture into a tall jug and blend with a stick blender until light then strain to ensure a smooth consistency. - Pour mixture into the ring mould with the crumble base until it is about 2.5cm-3cm thick. - Place in the freezer until set.

3. To make the Balsamic reduction gel- Dilute the reduced balsamic with water and sugar in a small saucepan, until well combined then whisk in the agar. - Cook mixture over a high heat and boil for 10 seconds. - Transfer the hot mixture into a metal bowl or tray and set aside until the jelly forms - Roughly cube the jelly and place into an upright jug. - Using a stick blender, blend until very smooth and then strain. - Place liquid gel into a squeeze bottle.

4. To make the Balsamic meringue - Combine eggwhites and sugar into a stand mixer with the whisk attachment at high speed. - Slowly pour in the balsamic vinegar and whip until a stiff peak appears. - Transfer mixture into a piping bag and place in the fridge until you are ready to as-semble your dish.

5. To make the Lemon Jam - Finely chop lemon rind and place into a pot with all ingredients except the pectin. - Bring mixture to the boil and then add pectin - Whisk to combine - Over high heat cook mixture and stir continuously until it is thickened. - Set jam aside to cool

6. To complete your dish - To assemble the final dessert unmould the lemon meringue tart from the ring and dust generously with icing sugar - Use a blowtorch on the top until caramelised. - Place tart in the centre of the plate - Pipe balsamic meringue in small dots onto the plate and the tart - Lightly toast the meringue dots with the blowtorch. - Place 3 small teaspoons of the jam around the plate along with small dots of the balsamic gel. - Garnish with micro-mint and edible violas. - To finish off, place a few pieces of freeze dried mandarin or lime zest around the plate

Serves 12.