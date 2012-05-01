MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Pungent produce

Pungent produce

All the smelly, flavoursome foods are thriving in August…

Garlic1. These bulbs have been used in cooking and medicine for over 6,000 years, from central Asia to Africa, Italy to Egypt. Nowadays, China is the world’s biggest producer of garlic. 2. Garlic is easy to grow all year round. They’re very hardy and not prone to pest attack but can sometimes suffer from rotting diseases. 3. There’s an annual Garlic Festival held in the UK’s Isle of Wight, featuring about 250 stallholders selling fabulous yet freaky fare such as garlic beer and garlic ice cream!

Ginger1. Ginger has different uses all over the world: sweet in English ginger biscuits, savoury in Bangladeshi curries, as medicine in Burma, in ‘salabat’ tea in the Philippines, pickled in Korean ‘kimchi’ and in drinks like ‘sorrel’ in the Caribbean. 2. Ginger can be bought in various forms that widely differ in flavour, eg. candied, fresh, powdered and steeped. 3. The characteristic smell and taste of ginger comes from the volatile oils that it contains. These same oils are thought to have antibacterial and sedative properties.

Horseradish1. This vegetable comes from the Brassicaceae family, which includes equally pungent mustard and wasabi. 2. Long, white horseradish roots are usually peeled and grated, making them produce sinigrin, which makes your sinuses and eyes sting. Once grated, the horseradish is mixed with vinegar and cream to serve as a condiment with roast beef. 3. Horseradish dates back to Greek mythology. Legend has it that the Delphic oracle told Apollo: “The radish is worth its weight in lead, the beet its weight in silver, the horseradish its weight in gold.”

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.