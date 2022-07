Ingredients: • 30ml Smirnoff Red • 1 passionfruit • 2 lime wedges • Ice • Sugar

Method: 1. In a tall glass, mix the juice of half a lime with some sugar

2. Scoop in the pulp of a passionfruit and fill the glass with ice

3. Pour in 30ml Smirnoff vodka, top with soda and stir well

Contains 1 standard drink