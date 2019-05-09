Mother's Day Is Extra Special With Nigella Lawson

Celebrate mum and Nigella Lawson’s return to the MasterChef kitchen, 7.30 Sunday May 12 (which is Mother’s Day) with recipes made by our favourite home cook. Trust us, serving up any one of these dishes (though you should go for at least three) is sure to make you the favourite child.

Morning Tea:

Ginger and Walnut Cake

Start Mother’s Day off with something your mum will love; Nigella’s Ginger and Walnut Cake. It’s the perfect treat to enjoy in the morning (as are many of Nigella’s recipes) and it's super easy to whip up, leaving you with minimal mess. Plus, there will be plenty of leftovers for the rest of the family to enjoy too – it’s a win, win!

Lunch:

Tequila and Lime Chicken with Chilli Ginger Garlic Sauce and Baked Potato

Why not surprise Mum with Nigella’s favourite recipe, which takes inspiration from her much-loved cocktail cabinet. It may look like your average marinated chicken with baked potato, but the minute it hits her lips, her mind will be blown.

Afternoon Tea:

Lemon Pavlova

Bake your mum proud (see what we did there) this Mother’s Day with Nigella’s Lemon Pavlova. The lemon twist on this classic dish will impress your mum and leave her wanting more.

Top Tip: To make it more suited for a smaller serving or a snack, make mini tarts instead of one large one.

Dinner:

Nigella’s Lamb Leg With Sides

Now this is a meal that is worthy of royalty, so there’s no doubt it’s best suited for all the mums out there! Prepare a fine-dining experience at home with Nigella’s lamb leg with sides.

Crab and Avocado Salad

A Crab and Avocado Salad is the perfect dish for beginners as it is super quick and simple to create. Its fresh flavours will make her mouth water and prepare her palette for the next delicious surprise.

Nigella’s Beef and Eggplant Fatteh

Create this crowd-pleasing Beef and Eggplant Fatteh for your whole family to enjoy on Mother’s Day. Stacked full of nutrients and flavours that’ll leave everyone wanting more and Nigella’s step-to-step guide will make you look like a pro. Yep, it’s nutritious and delicious – who’d have thought!

Dessert

Nigella’s Chocolate Feast

Make mum’s dreams come true and team up with your siblings to recreate a chocolate feast fit for Goddesses! It’s the perfect way to end the day and show her how much you love her.

