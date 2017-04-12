Meet The Season 9 Hopefuls

The 2017 season of MasterChef is set to wow audiences with Australia’s best home cooks, as they compete for a much-coveted place in the iconic series’ kitchen.

MasterChef Australia’s latest amateur cook competing for a much-coveted place in the Top 24 is crane driver Pete.

Crane operator Pete may just be MasterChef's most underestimated contestant yet. He looks and talks like an ordinary Aussie bloke, but his food is anything but! Will Pete smash the competition? Watch the promo to hear what the judges had to say.

Jess, a 29-year-old nurse, risks combining sweet and savoury ingredients in a Japanese-inspired dessert she calls The Tea Ceremony. The judges agree that the dish looks delicious but has Jess made the mistake of compromising flavour for flair? Watch the promo to see more of her dish.

Contracts officer Pia, 49, has decided to play to her strengths by creating a simple Italian homemade dish: gnocchi. Will this simple but classic dinner be enough to set the judges taste buds on fire? Watch the promo to see more.

Melbourne contestant Michelle, a 19-year-old student, plates up one of the most mysterious audition desserts MasterChef has ever seen: a gold-dusted, sphere-shaped ball. But does it taste as good as it looks? Watch the promo to hear what the judges had to say.

This season’s youngest contender, 18-year-old student Callan from Sydney, decides to take a risk with his Japanese-inspired dish that leaves the judges speechless. Watch the promo to see more.

Will these hopeful home-cooks make it through the judges’ auditions and secure a place in the Top 24?

MasterChef Australia Season 9 premieres 7.30 Monday 1 May on TEN

