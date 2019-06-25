Meet Guest Chef Phil Wood

Chef Profile: Phil Wood

Best Known For:

He's won a cavalcade of awards including, most recently, New Restaurant of the Year for Laura on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula at the Good Food Guide 2019 Awards.

Restaurant:

Culinary Director at Pt Leo Estate

Q&A with Phil

What comes to mind when you think of MasterChef Australia?

I think of a positive show that helps contribute to the industry

How do you feel about joining MasterChef Australia as a guest chef for its eleventh season?

It was a thrilled to join MasterChef as a guest chef, I enjoyed the challenge

What did you enjoy the most about your experience? Any surprises?

I enjoyed seeing how much skill that the contestants had and I was surprised that they were cooking with such finesse with only a few months experience

How would you describe the calibre of contestants, and the dishes they produced?

The calibre of contestants was very high and I was very impressed with what they managed to produce

If you were a contestant this season, what would be your signature style or dish and why?

A willingness to try everything, it’s the only way you learn

What are your simple yet effective tips for home cooks?

Be organised! Organisation is everything

What ingredients, techniques or cuisines do you enjoy cooking regularly?

I love a simple pasta during summer or a Thai curry over winter

What is your favourite thing about cooking, and who or what keeps you inspired?

It is a much-said phrase but I love cooking because you are always learning. My partner keeps me inspired I love cooking for her.

What new projects do you have on the boil what you can share with us?

I am very secretive

What is ONE ingredient you’d take to a desert island?

Water!